Arab League Condemns Alleged Iranian Infiltration Of Kuwait's Bubiyan Island
Cairo, May 12 (Petra) – The Arab League condemned the "illegal and hostile infiltration" of members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard onto Kuwait's Bubiyan Island as a violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and security and a breach of international law and UN Security Council resolutions.
In a statement issued Tuesday, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the incident represented "a dangerous escalation and a threat to regional stability." Aboul Gheit rejected what he described as recent Iranian escalatory actions against several Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, calling for an immediate end to all hostile acts targeting Arab countries.
//Petra// AK
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