Post-Quantum Cryptography Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: Examine The Risks To Current Cryptography, Rise Of Quantum-Safe Communications And The Long-Term Vision For A Scalable Quantum Internet
Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Post-Quantum Cryptography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The biggest cyber risk in the future will be from quantum computers. Quantum computers undermine the basis of the existing cryptography landscape. This risk stems from the ability of a powerful quantum computer to solve mathematical problems far faster than classical computers, thereby enabling it to break public-key encryption.
Key Highlights
- Quantum computers will soon be able to hack digital infrastructure. Q-Day is the future date when cryptographically-relevant quantum computers (CRQCs) will be able to break public-key encryption. Even the latest asymmetric public-key encryption technologies are at risk from CRQCs. Bad actors are already harvesting encrypted data for future decryption, threatening the security of corporations and governments. Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standards will help secure online data in the future. The US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has approved three PQC algorithms, with a fourth under review. The standards together establish a global baseline for quantum-safe cryptography, enabling companies to secure their online data against hacks by quantum computers.
Report Scope
- This report highlights how quantum computers threaten today's digital infrastructure by undermining the basis of the existing cryptography landscape. It examines how post-quantum cryptography has become a strategic imperative and provides recommendations for both enterprises and investors. It looks at the impact of quantum key distribution on security and outlines a vision for the quantum internet, which could deliver quantum-safe, secure communications at scale.
Reasons to Buy
- Quantum computers could threaten many online assets. The cybersecurity risks span everything from encryption and authentication to national security. In other words, each key layer of digital security built on public-key cryptography must be updated to remain secure in the quantum era. Banks, personal data, and government databases are all at risk. This report gives a clear and easy-to-understand overview of this highly disruptive theme.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Recommendations Quantum First Principles Quantum Computers Could Break the Internet PQC and Online Data Protection The Impact of Quantum Key Distribution on Security Early Quantum Cryptography Deployments A Vision for the Quantum Internet
Companies Featured
- Adva Advanced Industrial Science and Technology Anritsu Apple AT&T BT Capella Space China Academy of Sciences Cisco Colt CryptoNext Security DT fragmentiX Google Honeywell Huawei IBM ID Quantique Infineon Intel IonQ JPMorganChase KDDI Keysight Technologies Korean Post Quantum Cryptography KT LGU+ MagiQ National Cybersecurity Center National Institute of Standards and Technology NOKIA Nvidia Orange Business Q.NU Quantix EdgeS Quantum Bridge QuantumCTek Qubitekk Quintssence Labs Rambus RESQUANT Rhode & Schwarz Samsung Electronics SandboxAO SEAL SQ Signal SKT Softbank Telefonica Telstra Terra Quantum Thales ThalesAlenia Space Toshiba Verizon Vodafone Xanadu
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