Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call on Wednesday from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Ayman Safadi.

During the call, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, developments in the region, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and efforts aimed at de-escalation in a way that contributes to strengthening security and stability in the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also stressed the need for all parties to respond to ongoing mediation efforts in a way that opens the door to addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and leads to reaching a sustainable agreement that prevents the recurrence of escalation.