HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series Now Available For Pre-Order In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Huawei has officially announced the pre-order availability of the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series in the UAE, introducing a sleek and stylish wearable designed to make fitness simple, accessible, and part of everyday life.

Blending vibrant design with advanced health and fitness features, the series is available in a range of bold colors. The WATCH FIT 5 comes in Silver, Purple, White, Black, and Green, while the Pro edition is offered in Orange, White, and Black, with premium materials including nanoceramic on select models.

The series features upgraded displays, with up to a 1.92-inch screen and peak brightness of 3,000 nits on the Pro version, ensuring excellent visibility even under direct sunlight.

Designed for modern lifestyles, the new Mini Workout mode enables quick, equipment-free exercises, making it easy to stay active anytime. For more advanced users, the watch supports enhanced outdoor tracking, including cycling metrics, trail running navigation, and golf course mapping.

On the health front, the WATCH FIT 5 Series offers comprehensive monitoring features, including heart health insights, ECG (Pro), arterial stiffness detection, and women's health tracking, supporting proactive wellness management.

With up to 10 days of battery life and fast charging, the device ensures uninterrupted performance throughout the week.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series is now available for pre-order in the UAE starting from AED 649, via Huawei's official online store. As part of a limited-time launch offer, customers will receive complimentary gifts worth AED 288-including an additional strap, one month of Watch Face VIP access, and a three-month Huawei Health+ membership-alongside an instant AED 100 discount on the original retail price.

About Huawei Consumer Business Group CBG:

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) is one of Huawei's three core business units and a global leader in smart devices and intelligent consumer experiences. With a product portfolio that includes smartphones, PCs and tablets, wearables, audio devices, and cloud services. Operating in over 170 countries and regions, Huawei CBG serves more than a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, and China. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world. Huawei CBG is recognized as one of the world's top smartphone brands and remains committed to driving digital inclusion, sustainability, and innovation through intelligent, user-centric products that enhance everyday life.