Nutanix And Rapidfort Partner To Strengthen Kubernetes Security For Enterprise AI And Cloud-Native Workloads

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, UAE, April, 2026 – Nutanix is partnering with RapidFort to enhance security across the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP), enabling enterprises to deploy and manage cloud-native applications with greater confidence and speed.

Through the integration, RapidFort's automated software supply chain security capabilities and near-zero CVE container images will be embedded into NKP, helping organizations reduce vulnerabilities, streamline compliance, and secure workloads across data center, edge, and public cloud environments.

The collaboration addresses a growing challenge for enterprises scaling Kubernetes: maintaining agility without increasing security and compliance risks. By extending protection into the software supply chain, customers can adopt a proactive, secure-by-design approach while accelerating development and innovation.

“This partnership represents an important step forward in helping organizations run secure, compliant Kubernetes environments at scale while maintaining the speed modern development demands,” said Raif Abou Diab, General Manager – South Gulf & Sub-Saharan Africa, Nutanix.“As enterprises across the region accelerate hybrid and multicloud adoption, integrating security directly into the platform is critical to enabling innovation without compromise.”

The integrated solution is expected to be available to all NKP customers, supporting enterprise initiatives including AI and generative AI workloads.

Photo Caption: Raif Abou Diab, General Manager – South Gulf & Sub-Saharan Africa, Nutanix

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