Evexia Diagnostics Partners With Immunosciences Lab To Expand Advanced Antibody Testing Access

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Evexia Diagnostics, a leading provider of comprehensive clinical laboratory services for integrative and functional medicine practitioners, is pleased to announce its partnership with Immunosciences Lab., Inc. (ISL), a pioneer and leader in clinical immunology. This collaboration expands access to advanced antibody testing designed to support the detection and management of autoimmune and infectious diseases.

Immunosciences Lab is widely recognized for its scientific rigor and innovation in immunological testing. Founded in 1989 by renowned immunologist Dr. Aristo Vojdani, PhD, MSc, CLS, the laboratory has developed more than 350 specialized antibody assays and holds 17 U.S. patents. Licensed in California, CLIA-certified, and accredited by the College of American Pathologists, ISL has established a global reputation for delivering highly accurate and clinically meaningful diagnostic insights.

“We are excited to partner with Immunosciences Lab, a highly respected leader in clinical immunology known for its scientific depth and innovation,” said Ryan L. Obermeier, Chief Commercial Officer at Evexia Diagnostics.“Their advanced antibody testing capabilities provide clinicians with a deeper understanding of immune system function, particularly in complex autoimmune and chronic conditions. This partnership aligns with our commitment to equipping practitioners with precise, actionable data that supports more personalized care and improved patient outcomes.”

Immunosciences Lab specializes in advanced antibody testing that goes beyond conventional diagnostics, offering clinicians the ability to uncover immune reactivity patterns that may contribute to chronic illness, inflammation, and autoimmune dysfunction. By bridging cutting-edge scientific research with real-world clinical application, ISL empowers healthcare providers to more accurately diagnose complex conditions and develop targeted, individualized treatment strategies.

“Our commitment is to continue advancing clinical diagnostics through scientific innovation and excellence,” said Dr. Aristo Vojdani, Founder of Immunosciences Lab.“By constantly exploring new ideas and adhering to rigorous laboratory standards, we strive to provide healthcare professionals with reliable, precise tools that support better clinical decisions and improved patient care.”

Through this partnership, Evexia Diagnostics will provide its growing network of practitioners with streamlined access to Immunosciences Lab testing, supported by its unified ordering platform and nationwide specimen collection infrastructure. This integration allows clinicians to seamlessly incorporate advanced immunology testing into their practice without added operational complexity.

Immunosciences Lab's comprehensive testing portfolio is designed to help practitioners avoid misdiagnosis, uncover hidden drivers of chronic disease, and reduce the time patients spend searching for answers. By delivering highly specialized insights into immune function, this partnership represents a shared commitment to advancing precision medicine and improving long-term health outcomes.

About Evexia Diagnostics

Evexia Diagnostics provides a robust suite of laboratory services designed specifically for the integrative and functional medicine community. Since its inception in 2007, Evexia has been dedicated to enhancing patient care by offering access to advanced diagnostic testing through a single, streamlined platform. Visit

About Immunosciences Lab, Inc.

Immunosciences Lab, Inc. is a premier clinical immunology laboratory specializing in advanced antibody testing for autoimmune and infectious diseases. Founded by Dr. Aristo Vojdani, the lab is recognized globally for its innovation, scientific contributions, and commitment to excellence in diagnostic medicine. Visit .