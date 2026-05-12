'I Get Help From Him...': Eshan Malinga Credits Cummins' Guidance, Says He 'Loves' Playing Under A Pacer's Captaincy

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 12 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Eshan Malinga credited captain Pat Cummins for playing a key role in guiding the bowling unit ahead of their crucial IPL 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans, saying he enjoys operating under a skipper who understands fast bowling closely.

Speaking on the sidelines of the match, Malinga said the surface appeared favourable for seamers and could help SRH make an impact with the ball.“It's nice for me because it looks like a green wicket, and I think it's helpful for our bowling unit,” Malinga told broadcasters before the toss.

The young fast bowler also opened up on his own rhythm with the ball after recovering from a shoulder injury earlier in the season.“I'm feeling good about my bowling. Firstly, I got a shoulder dislocation, and I came with that and did my basic, and I'm going well,” he added.

Malinga said he has not altered much technically even when conditions begin to assist reverse swing, insisting he prefers relying on his natural action and pace.“No changes I did because it's coming from my action and the pace. I'll try to execute that when the ball is reversing,” he said.

The SRH pacer further revealed that the bowling group has focused on sticking to simple plans worked out alongside captain Pat Cummins and bowling coach Varun Aaron.

“I'm trying to stick with my basics, and we had a plan with Pat Cummins and our bowling coach Varun Aaron. And we all are trying to stay with basic, and we'll see what that is going to do,” Malinga said.

He also highlighted the role Cummins plays during spells in helping bowlers adjust to match situations.“In the middle, I'm talking with Pat Cummins, and I get the help from him, and we decide what ball I'm going to bowl now,” he said.

Asked about the advantage of playing under a captain who is himself a fast bowler, Malinga admitted it has been a major positive influence.“Yeah, very much, very much. I love that,” he said.