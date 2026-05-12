Federal Tax Authority's Dubai Outsource City Office Achieves LEED Gold Certification

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has been awarded the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification for its office in Dubai Outsource City, achieving the Gold rating. This milestone reflects the Authority's commitment to upholding the highest standards of environmental sustainability and energy efficiency in the workplace.

LEED, an internationally recognised green building certification system developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is one of the world's leading certifications in sustainable building practices. It is awarded to organisations that meet a range of criteria, including energy efficiency, water resource management, enhanced indoor environmental quality, sustainable design, and reduced carbon emissions. These standards enhance environmental performance, optimise resource use, and contribute to long-term operational efficiency.

His Excellency Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Director General of the FTA, said that obtaining this certification reflects the FTA's efforts to create a sustainable and efficient work environment through the application of best environmental practices. He noted that achieving the Gold rating demonstrates the Authority's integrated approach to sustainability, enhancing resource efficiency, and improving the quality of the workplace, in line with the UAE's national sustainability objectives.

He added that the certification recognises the efforts of the Administrative Affairs and Information Technology teams, whose contributions reflect the commitment of FTA employees to advancing institutional performance and sustainability goals.

Jasim Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of FTA's Support Services Sector, said that this achievement represents a key milestone in the Authority's journey to strengthen institutional sustainability and advance quality-driven environmental initiatives. He affirmed that the FTA continues to adopt innovative facilities management solutions and enhance resource efficiency, in line with the Federal Government's directions towards building a more sustainable workplace environment.

About Federal Tax Authority:

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority's website: .