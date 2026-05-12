E& Money Supports UAE Businesses And Employees With A Smarter Salary Solution

All salary processing fees waived to help employers reduce costs Employees receive free IBAN account, card, and access to financial services with benefits of up to AED 400 annually

Dubai, May 2026 –– As businesses across the UAE continue to focus on efficiency while supporting their workforce, e& money, part of e&'s fintech portfolio, has introduced a new salary solution designed to simplify payroll, reduce costs, and enhance the financial experience for employees.

Built as a fully digital, end-to-end ecosystem, the solution brings together WPS (Wage Protection System) compliance, salary processing, a Universal Account with IBAN access, and employee benefits into one seamless platform, aligned with national priorities around financial inclusion and the UAE's“We the UAE 2031” vision.

Moving beyond traditional payroll systems, e& money's approach focuses on creating a smoother, more rewarding experience for both employers and employees. Businesses benefit from a simplified payroll process and reduced operational costs, while employees gain easier access to their salaries along with added financial benefits.

For businesses, the solution offers a simple and efficient way to manage payroll through a single platform that meets all WPS requirements while reducing administrative effort. To further support companies, e& money is waiving all salary processing fees, enabling immediate cost savings. Employers also benefit from a secure dashboard, payroll funding through IBAN, and real-time tracking with instant status updates, allowing HR teams to operate more efficiently and focus on higher-value priorities.

For employees, the experience is designed around convenience, transparency, and added value. The solution provides a simpler and more transparent salary experience by giving employees access to core financial services without extra everyday charges. Each employee receives a free IBAN account, along with a free virtual and physical e& money card, providing easy access and full control over their income through a single platform.

In addition to easy salary access, employees can enjoy a range of financial benefits, including free local transfers, one free international transfer per month, up to 1% cashback on card spending, and total annual benefits of up to AED 400.

“At e& money, we are focused on making everyday financial services simpler, more accessible, and more rewarding for everyone,” said Melike Kara Tanrikulu, Chief Executive Officer, e& money.“With this solution, employees receive a free IBAN, a card, and access to a wide range of financial services on a single platform, along with benefits of up to AED 400 annually. At the same time, we're helping businesses streamline payroll and reduce costs, creating a win-win experience that brings greater ease and peace of mind to both employers and their employees.”

The solution builds on the successful rollout of e& money's salary processing services for domestic workers, where thousands of employees have already chosen to receive their salaries through an e& money IBAN and card. This strong adoption highlights the growing demand for simple, transparent, and digital-first financial solutions.

e& money now extends this experience to businesses across the UAE, offering a modern, efficient, and people-focused approach to payroll, designed to support both organisations and their employees in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.