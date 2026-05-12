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Israeli Proposal Wants to Revoke Oslo Accords
(MENAFN) A legislative proposal in Israel is set to be reviewed by a ministerial committee on Sunday that would aim to annul the Oslo Accords and prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, according to Hebrew media reports.
Reports said the Ministerial Committee for Legislation is expected to examine the draft bill, which calls for the cancellation of the 1993 agreement between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).
The proposal was submitted by Knesset Deputy Speaker Limor Son Har-Melech, who argued that the Oslo framework had resulted in “terror instead of peace” and described the initiative as part of what she called a necessary “national correction.”
She also stated that the objective is to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state while encouraging expanded settlement activity in Areas A and B of the occupied West Bank, referring to regions governed under varying levels of Palestinian Authority administration within the Oslo framework.
The bill has been described by its sponsor as an initial step toward reversing long-standing agreements between the two sides.
The Oslo Accords, formally known as the Declaration of Principles on Interim Self-Government Arrangements, were signed in Washington in 1993 between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization in the presence of then-Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, and under the sponsorship of then-US President Bill Clinton.
Reports said the Ministerial Committee for Legislation is expected to examine the draft bill, which calls for the cancellation of the 1993 agreement between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).
The proposal was submitted by Knesset Deputy Speaker Limor Son Har-Melech, who argued that the Oslo framework had resulted in “terror instead of peace” and described the initiative as part of what she called a necessary “national correction.”
She also stated that the objective is to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state while encouraging expanded settlement activity in Areas A and B of the occupied West Bank, referring to regions governed under varying levels of Palestinian Authority administration within the Oslo framework.
The bill has been described by its sponsor as an initial step toward reversing long-standing agreements between the two sides.
The Oslo Accords, formally known as the Declaration of Principles on Interim Self-Government Arrangements, were signed in Washington in 1993 between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization in the presence of then-Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, and under the sponsorship of then-US President Bill Clinton.
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