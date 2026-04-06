Bastion Makes Push For Experience With New MD Appointment

MENAFN - PRovoke) SYDNEY - Bastion has appointed Peter Filopoulos as its new managing director, experience commencing in early April, reinforcing its ambition to become a dominant force in sports, entertainment and experiential across the country.Filopoulos will lead the agency's experiential, partnership and sponsorship offerings across Bastion's client portfolio and will report to Bastion's group CEO, Cheuk Chiang.Filopoulos brings more than 20 years' executive leadership experience across sport, entertainment, venues, media and major events with a strong track record in commercial growth, partnership development and large-scale audience engagement platforms.Most recently, Filopoulos has been consulting internationally with Canadian Soccer Media & Entertainment, supporting brand, marketing and commercial growth strategy across Canada Soccer's professional football, national teams and media platforms ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.He previously served as chief customer, brand and marketing officer at Football Australia, where he led customer, brand, marketing and communications strategy across the organisation between 2020 and 2025 and played a central role in the continued growth and cultural impact of the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos and the success of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023. Across his career, Filopoulos has secured more than $100 million in sponsorship and partnership value while leading transformational brand and commercial initiatives, the agency said in a statement.“Peter is one of the most respected leaders in the industry with deep expertise across sport, entertainment and major events. His experience building high performing teams and commercially powerful partnerships makes him uniquely placed to lead Bastion Experience into its next chapter. We have built Bastion to deliver end-to-end capability for the modern marketer and Peter will play a critical role in bringing our experiential, partnership and sponsorship offering together to create truly integrated solutions for our clients. His leadership will help drive the next phase of growth for Bastion's experience team and further strengthen our position in market.”

Filopoulos said the role represents a significant opportunity to accelerate Bastion's experience led offering.

“Experiential has fundamentally evolved. Clients are no longer looking for one off campaigns but for connected platforms that create enduring brand relevance and deliver measurable commercial impact," said Chiang. "Experience has the power to act as the integration engine across brand partnerships, content and audience building scalable growth platforms that drive both cultural impact and business results. The Bastion Experience team has already laid strong foundations and built real momentum in market. I am excited to continue that momentum working closely with Cheuk and the leadership team to unlock the next phase of growth for our clients.”



Cheuk joins Bastion at a time of strength and sustained momentum for the group. Bastion's model is purpose built for the modern marketer combining advertising, experience, media, insights, digital and communications under one roof.