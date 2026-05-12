403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IRGC Warns of Retaliation Over Assualts on Iranian Shipping
(MENAFN) The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that any attacks on Iranian commercial or oil vessels would trigger what it described as heavy retaliation against US-related targets in the region, according to statements cited by Iranian media.
The IRGC Navy command reportedly stated that any aggression against Iranian tankers or commercial shipping would be met with strikes targeting American positions and hostile maritime assets in the region.
In parallel remarks, a senior commander in the IRGC Aerospace Force said missile and drone systems are prepared and awaiting orders, emphasizing a state of operational readiness.
The warning comes amid increased international naval activity in the region. The United Kingdom has announced plans to deploy a Royal Navy destroyer to the Middle East as part of preparations for a possible multinational effort aimed at protecting commercial shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz.
The deployment is expected to place the vessel in a forward position to support a UK- and France-led maritime initiative once conditions allow.
Tensions in the region have remained elevated following earlier military strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran, which led to retaliatory actions and disruptions in key maritime corridors.
A ceasefire was later brokered through regional mediation efforts, though follow-up negotiations did not result in a long-term settlement. Subsequent developments have included continued naval enforcement measures and shifting diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation.
The IRGC Navy command reportedly stated that any aggression against Iranian tankers or commercial shipping would be met with strikes targeting American positions and hostile maritime assets in the region.
In parallel remarks, a senior commander in the IRGC Aerospace Force said missile and drone systems are prepared and awaiting orders, emphasizing a state of operational readiness.
The warning comes amid increased international naval activity in the region. The United Kingdom has announced plans to deploy a Royal Navy destroyer to the Middle East as part of preparations for a possible multinational effort aimed at protecting commercial shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz.
The deployment is expected to place the vessel in a forward position to support a UK- and France-led maritime initiative once conditions allow.
Tensions in the region have remained elevated following earlier military strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran, which led to retaliatory actions and disruptions in key maritime corridors.
A ceasefire was later brokered through regional mediation efforts, though follow-up negotiations did not result in a long-term settlement. Subsequent developments have included continued naval enforcement measures and shifting diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment