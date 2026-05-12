Kognitos Wins Gold Globee® Award For Neurosymbolic AI Platform At The 2Nd Annual 2026 Globee® Awards For Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kognitos earns top distinction as Best of Category for a neurosymbolic platform that lets enterprises scale AI with deterministic execution, full auditability, and zero hallucinations at runtime

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kognitos, the pioneer of neurosymbolic AI for business automation, today announced it is honored to be named a winner in the 2nd Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, a global program that recognizes achievements across industries, organizations, and professional roles. The company was recognized as a winner and Best in Category in the Neuro-Symbolic AI Platform category for its work merging neural learning with symbolic logic, an approach designed to take enterprise AI from controlled pilots into fully governed, production-grade operations.

The Best of Category winner in Neuro-Symbolic AI Platform, is an honor awarded to the entry that received the highest overall score in its category. This distinction represents the top-ranked submission among all entries evaluated in that category, based on a data-driven scoring process conducted by experienced industry professionals worldwide. This year's program drew more than 730 nominations, evaluated by 274 verified industry experts who collectively submitted over 25,000 scores.

“For too long, enterprises have been forced to choose between AI that is smart and AI that is controllable,” said Binny Gill, Founder and CEO, Kognitos.“At Kognitos, we don't make you choose between one or the other as we believe that the future of enterprise AI will be built on systems that can reason intelligently and execute predictably, at scale, with full transparency. That is what neurosymbolic AI makes possible, and that is what makes winning the Best in Category Globee for this category so notable, as it recognizes the work we have put into developing our platform.”

The recognition follows Kognitos' recent appearance in two Gartner research reports, including the Hype CycleTM for Agentic AI, 2026 and a dedicated neurosymbolic AI vendor landscape, reinforcing the growing analyst consensus around the neurosymbolic AI category.

Bridging the enterprise AI trust gap

Traditional AI systems excel at interpreting information and generating responses. Where they struggle is in operational environments where auditability, repeatability, and deterministic execution are non-negotiable. This has given rise to what many practitioners call the“95% wall:” AI that performs well in pilots but cannot safely scale into production due to variability, hallucinations, and governance shortfalls.

Kognitos resolves this issue through a neurosymbolic architecture that separates interpretation from execution. Neural AI components handle reasoning, workflow generation, and natural language understanding. A deterministic symbolic runtime then governs execution using explicitly defined logic. Once a process is approved, it runs exactly as written, without ambiguity, drift, or improvisation.

At the center of this architecture is Executable Natural Language, the“English as code” model that allows business users to define workflows in structured plain English. These workflows become version-controlled, human-readable operational contracts, enabling full traceability and shared understanding across business, IT, and compliance teams.

The numbers that prove enterprise readiness

Over the past year, Kognitos has operationalized this approach across enterprise environments in logistics, financial operations, and beyond. Selected results from production deployments include:



3 days: Average time from request to production deployment, reduced from months.

50,000+: Transactions automated monthly in logistics operations, with up to 98% reduction in manual data entry. 97%: Reduction in audit time in financial operations, driven by fully traceable and reproducible workflows.



A defining capability is the platform's ability to eliminate hallucinations at the point of execution. The platform also incorporates a governed learning loop for exception handling. When an unexpected scenario occurs, execution pauses rather than guessing. A resolution is proposed, approved in plain English, and incorporated into future runs as structured knowledge, creating an evolving, version-controlled institutional memory that reduces reliance on individual knowledge holders.

Why neurosymbolic AI is the foundation enterprise AI needs

The Kognitos approach unifies two capabilities that the industry has historically treated as a trade-off: the adaptability of neural AI and the precision of symbolic systems. The result is a production-ready platform that is simultaneously intelligent and governed.

For the full list of winners, visit:

About Kognitos

Kognitos automates business operations with the first neurosymbolic AI platform engineered for robust governance and tool consolidation. Winner of SiliconANGLE Media's 2026 Tech Innovation CUBEd Award for Most Innovative AI Product, Kognitos uniquely turns tribal and system knowledge into documented, AI-refined automations using English as code, creating a dynamic system of record for enhanced productivity and decision-making. Its unified platform supports hundreds of use cases, free from the risks of brittle bots or black-box AI. With a patented Process Refinement Engine, Kognitos delivers faster ROI, lower costs, and empowered teams. Kognitos was named a Sample Vendor in the Hyperautomation in Finance category in the Gartner® Hype CycleTM for AI in Finance, 2025 (Alex Levine, Ash Mehta, 1 August 2025). Headquartered in San Jose, California, Kognitos is backed by leading investors including Prosperity7 Ventures, Khosla Ventures and Wipro Ventures.

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About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Across 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across industries, organizations, and professional roles. These programs focus on areas including Achievement, Artificial Intelligence, Business, Cybersecurity, Leadership, Innovation, Impact, Excellence, Technology, and Pioneers.

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