EV Range Extender Market To Reach USD 2.64 Bn By 2031 Amid Growing Focus On Addressing Range Anxiety, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The electric vehicle range extender market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.11% during the forecast period, supported by rising demand for extended driving range and improved energy efficiency. Range extender technologies provide auxiliary power to electric drivetrains, enhancing usability across passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

Hyderabad, India, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the electric vehicle range extender market size is projected to grow from USD 1.49 billion in 2026 to USD 2.64 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.11% during the forecast period. The market is gaining traction as automakers seek practical solutions to reduce range anxiety while managing battery costs. Battery prices are projected to decline from USD 139/kWh in 2024 to nearly USD 113/kWh in 2025, supporting improved cost economics for range-extended EVs. Europe currently leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth, driven by rising demand for extended-range electric SUVs and expanding production capabilities in China.

EV Range Extender Market Trends and Drivers

Declining Battery Costs Supporting Affordable Hybrid EV Designs

Lower battery costs are making range-extended electric vehicles more affordable for automakers and consumers. Manufacturers are increasingly combining smaller battery packs with auxiliary power systems to improve efficiency while controlling production costs. Growing adoption of lithium-iron-phosphate batteries and expanding local battery manufacturing in the U.S. and Europe are further supporting the development of cost-effective hybrid EV platforms.

Strict Zero-Emission Policies Boosting OEM Investment in Range Extenders

Stricter emission regulations across major markets are encouraging automakers to accelerate the shift toward hybrid and range-extended electric vehicles. Governments in Europe and North America are introducing tougher clean mobility standards, pushing OEMs to develop flexible vehicle platforms that can support both fully electric and range-extended models while charging infrastructure continues to expand.

EV Range Extender Market Share by Region

Europe remains a key market for electric vehicle range extenders due to strict emission regulations and growing demand for cleaner urban transportation. Automakers across the region are integrating range-extender technologies into hybrid platforms to support low-emission mobility goals.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth, led by strong consumer demand for extended-range electric SUVs in China and increasing interest in flexible EV solutions across Japan and India, especially for long-distance and commercial transportation.

“Our evaluation of the electric vehicle range extender market reflects measurable shifts in usage needs and pricing dynamics, with Mordor Intelligence grounding insights in corroborated datasets and disciplined review to offer a steady, well-substantiated industry view.” Says, Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

EV Range Extender Industry Segmentation

By Type

ICE Range Extender

Fuel Cell Range Extender

Solid-Oxide Fuel Cell Range Extender

Micro-Turbine Range Extender

Other Emerging Technologies



By Component

Battery Pack

Electric Motor

Generator

Power Converter

Control Unit

Thermal Management System



By Vehicle Class

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Off-Highway Vehicles



By Power Output

Less than 30 kW

30–60 kW

60–100 kW

More than 100 kW



For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report -

EV Range Extender Companies



MAHLE International GmbH

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Ceres Power Holdings plc

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

AVL List GmbH

Magna International Inc.

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Plug Power Inc.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

BMW AG



General Motors Co.

Lotus Engineering

Nikola Corporation

REE Automotive

Wrightspeed

Tata Motors Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Ashok Leyland Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Weichai Power Co., Ltd.

Cummins Inc.

Jiangling Motors Co., Ltd.

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