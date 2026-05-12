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Estonia Appoints Tiina Intelmann As New Ambassador To Ukraine

Estonia Appoints Tiina Intelmann As New Ambassador To Ukraine


2026-05-12 05:20:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to ERR, Ukrinform reports.

Intelmann has been an employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1991. She earlier served as ambassador to Israel and the UK and more recently as the EU's ambassador to Somalia.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia

Currently, Intelmann serves at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia as a special representative for multilateralism and peace mediation.

Read also: Ukraine and Estonia DMs sign cooperation memorandum

Annely Kolk has served as Estonia's ambassador in Kyiv since September 2023.

First image: AI

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UkrinForm

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