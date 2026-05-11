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Netanyahu Postpones Vote on Bill to End Oslo Accords
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed discussion of a controversial legislative proposal that seeks to annul the Oslo Accords, amid increasing pressure from some government figures to formally abandon the agreement framework linked to Palestinian self-rule, according to a newspaper.
The bill was introduced by Knesset member Limor Son Har-Melech of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party and had been scheduled for review by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation earlier on Sunday.
However, the report said Netanyahu requested a delay after discussions had already begun during a virtual meeting.
According to the same account, Israel’s National Security Council head Gil Reich told ministers that additional time was required for a “careful review” of the proposal by the relevant teams.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin supported postponing the debate, while clarifying that the decision should not be interpreted as opposition to the bill itself.
The development comes as internal political debate continues over the future of the Oslo framework, which has long shaped relations between Israel and the Palestinians.
The bill was introduced by Knesset member Limor Son Har-Melech of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party and had been scheduled for review by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation earlier on Sunday.
However, the report said Netanyahu requested a delay after discussions had already begun during a virtual meeting.
According to the same account, Israel’s National Security Council head Gil Reich told ministers that additional time was required for a “careful review” of the proposal by the relevant teams.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin supported postponing the debate, while clarifying that the decision should not be interpreted as opposition to the bill itself.
The development comes as internal political debate continues over the future of the Oslo framework, which has long shaped relations between Israel and the Palestinians.
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