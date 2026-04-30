QRCS Implemented Nearly Qr673m Worth Of Humanitarian Projects Last Year, Up 23%

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The annual Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) was held yesterday at its headquarters.

The quorum was present, in person and by delegation, pursuant to the provisions of Law No. 15 of 2014 Regulating Charitable Activities, Decree-Law No. 21 of 2020 Regarding Private Associations and Institutions, and the statute of QRCS.

Chaired by Yousef bin Ali Al-Khater, President of QRCS, the meeting was attended by board members, Assistant Secretaries-General, and directors of departments, as well as representatives of the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) and the external auditor Moore Stephens & Partners.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al-Khater said,“We had declared this year as the Year of Capacity-Building at QRCS, which denotes our commitment to improving the operational efficiency and quality; hiring national talent in senior positions; and establishing a research, training, and innovation academy that would help transform QRCS's expertise into knowledge and skills, reposition QRCS locally and globally, and upgrade staff potential up to the highest standards and best practices.”

“Hopefully, next year will see the peak of institutional maturity,” he added.“On the 50th anniversary, we will be able to reap the reward of many years of hard work to reshape the identity of a new QRCS that befits Qatar's bright image, inspired by the words of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani: Qatar deserves the best from its citizens.”

Eng. Ibrahim bin Hashim Al-Sada, Managing Director–Secretary-General of the QRCS, gave a briefing on the organisation's performance and results during 2025, through the main divisions: Volunteering and Local Development (Community Care, Community Development, and Volunteering); Medical Affairs (Workers' Health Centres, Training and Development Centre, and Emergency Medical Services); Relief and International Development (health, shelter, food, livelihoods, water and sanitation, and education); and resource development (local and digital partnerships, cash and in-kind donations, electronic donations, and international funding agreements).

As shown in the presentation, the QRCS implemented QR672,891,975 worth of humanitarian projects last year (QR348,580,925 locally and QR 324,311,050 internationally), approximately 23% up compared to 2024. The total number of beneficiaries was 8,376,291 (1,961,149 locally and 6,415,142 internationally), with a 4.7% year-on-year increase.

Apart from Qatar, the list of host countries during 2025 included Palestine (Gaza and the West Bank), Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, Yemen, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, South Sudan, Niger, Jordan, Somalia, Mauritania, Chad, Guyana, Chad, Venezuela, Djibouti, Tanzania, Vanuatu, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Uganda, Tajikistan, Gambia, Kyrgyzstan, and Kosovo.

Ahmad Adel-Aziz, Partner at Moore Stephens & Partners, presented the closing audit report for the financial year ending on December 31, 2025. The OGM endorsed the report, discharged the Board of Directors from liability for 2025, approved the draft budget for 2026, and appointed Forvis Mazars as the external auditor for the fiscal year 2026.