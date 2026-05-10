UAE Places People At The Centre Of Its National Development, Says Sheikh Nahyan

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE has developed a reputation as a place where people come to create a better future for themselves and their families, said Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

“Our country, the UAE, has developed a reputation as a place where people from across the world come to build, invest, live, work and create a better future for themselves and their families. To achieve this reputation, it has been our good fortune to have leaders of wisdom and vision. The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to emphasise the importance of building a nation that benefits from global advances, encourages innovation and provides an outstanding environment in which enterprise and human potential can flourish,” Sheikh Nahyan said.

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Speaking during the launch of the Greenz by Danube project, he said the UAE places people at the centre of its national development.

“Our cities are judged by the quality of life they offer, and our communities are ultimately judged by the values they nurture - family, religion, neighbourly spirit, well-being, security, tolerance and shared responsibility,” the minister said, adding that real estate development, at its best, creates places of connection that support families, strengthen communities and give substance to the promise that the UAE is a country of opportunity, stability and hope.

He emphasised that the company has grown alongside Dubai itself, adding that companies achieving genuine success in Dubai understand that meaningful development is built upon trust, reliability and a deep understanding of the needs of residents, investors, families and communities.

The project – Greenz by Danube – marks the debut of the developer's first large-scale integrated master villa community and Dubai's first fully furnished master villa project.

He said the project represents an occasion to celebrate a vision of modern living shaped by greenery, wellness, family life, comfort and community spirit.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said the project offers more than 50 amenities and services, a flexible one per cent payment plan, and branded interiors.

Located next to Dubai International Academic City and behind Dubai Silicon Oasis, the surrounding area is home to more than 100,000 residents, professionals and entrepreneurs, and will benefit from the upcoming District IO technology hub.

Scheduled to be handed over in December 2029, the development will feature three- and four-bedroom townhouses, along with five-bedroom semi-detached and twin villas. Prices start from Dh3.5 million.

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