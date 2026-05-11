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Iran Says It Shot Down ‘Enemy Reconnaissance Drone’ in Southwest Region
(MENAFN) Iranian military officials announced early Monday that the country’s air defense systems had shot down an “enemy reconnaissance drone” in the southwestern part of the country.
According to a statement from the army’s public relations office, the unmanned aircraft was detected, intercepted, and destroyed by Iran’s integrated air defense network, as reported by a state-run news agency.
The statement added that the operation was carried out by units operating under the command of Iran’s joint air defense headquarters in the southwest region.
The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions following remarks by US President Donald Trump, who on Sunday rejected Tehran’s latest response to an American peace initiative, calling it “totally unacceptable.”
According to a statement from the army’s public relations office, the unmanned aircraft was detected, intercepted, and destroyed by Iran’s integrated air defense network, as reported by a state-run news agency.
The statement added that the operation was carried out by units operating under the command of Iran’s joint air defense headquarters in the southwest region.
The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions following remarks by US President Donald Trump, who on Sunday rejected Tehran’s latest response to an American peace initiative, calling it “totally unacceptable.”
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