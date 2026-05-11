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Two Palestinians Wounded in Gaza Amid Continued Clashes Despite Truce
(MENAFN) Two Palestinians were injured on Monday morning in separate shooting incidents involving Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources, amid ongoing reports of ceasefire violations.
One man was moderately wounded in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahia after Israeli troops reportedly opened fire. He was transported to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City for treatment, according to hospital officials.
In a separate incident in central Gaza City near the Samer junction, a young pedestrian was injured when Israeli military machinery positioned east of a designated separation line reportedly opened fire. The injured man was taken to Mamdani Hospital, though his condition has not been fully disclosed.
Witnesses also reported that an explosion rocked eastern Gaza City early Monday following a demolition operation carried out by Israeli forces, alongside artillery shelling targeting surrounding areas.
Further south in Khan Younis, military vehicles were reported to have fired machine guns toward eastern and central parts of the city, while artillery strikes were also observed. Naval forces were additionally reported to have fired toward coastal areas.
According to health authorities in Gaza, ongoing ceasefire violations have resulted in hundreds of casualties since the agreement came into effect, with continued reports of shelling and gunfire across multiple areas.
The ceasefire was established after a prolonged conflict that began in October 2023 and caused extensive casualties and large-scale destruction across the territory, according to the same reports.
One man was moderately wounded in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahia after Israeli troops reportedly opened fire. He was transported to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City for treatment, according to hospital officials.
In a separate incident in central Gaza City near the Samer junction, a young pedestrian was injured when Israeli military machinery positioned east of a designated separation line reportedly opened fire. The injured man was taken to Mamdani Hospital, though his condition has not been fully disclosed.
Witnesses also reported that an explosion rocked eastern Gaza City early Monday following a demolition operation carried out by Israeli forces, alongside artillery shelling targeting surrounding areas.
Further south in Khan Younis, military vehicles were reported to have fired machine guns toward eastern and central parts of the city, while artillery strikes were also observed. Naval forces were additionally reported to have fired toward coastal areas.
According to health authorities in Gaza, ongoing ceasefire violations have resulted in hundreds of casualties since the agreement came into effect, with continued reports of shelling and gunfire across multiple areas.
The ceasefire was established after a prolonged conflict that began in October 2023 and caused extensive casualties and large-scale destruction across the territory, according to the same reports.
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