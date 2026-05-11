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Trump Announces Release of Polish, Moldovan Detainees from Belarus, Russia
(MENAFN) Donald Trump stated on Sunday that five foreign nationals — three Polish citizens and two Moldovans — have been freed from detention in Belarus and Russia following actions taken by his administration.
In a message shared on his social media platform, he said his special envoy John Coale played a key role in securing their release.
He noted that Polish President Karol Nawrocki had previously requested assistance during a meeting last September to help obtain the freedom of Polish-Belarusian journalist and activist Andrzej Poczobut.
He added, “Today, Poczobut is free due to our efforts.”
The US president also expressed appreciation to Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko, thanking him “for his cooperation and friendship.”
In a separate statement on April 28, Coale said he and his team were involved in facilitating the release of “three Poles and two Moldovans” through coordination with several countries. He also thanked Poland, Moldova, Romania, and Lukashenko for their cooperation.
In a message shared on his social media platform, he said his special envoy John Coale played a key role in securing their release.
He noted that Polish President Karol Nawrocki had previously requested assistance during a meeting last September to help obtain the freedom of Polish-Belarusian journalist and activist Andrzej Poczobut.
He added, “Today, Poczobut is free due to our efforts.”
The US president also expressed appreciation to Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko, thanking him “for his cooperation and friendship.”
In a separate statement on April 28, Coale said he and his team were involved in facilitating the release of “three Poles and two Moldovans” through coordination with several countries. He also thanked Poland, Moldova, Romania, and Lukashenko for their cooperation.
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