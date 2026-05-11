AI In Virtual Medical Assistants Research Analysis Report 2026: Market To Reach $8.85 Billion By 2030, Driven By Shift To Multimodal Interactions, AI Virtual Nurses & Avatars, And Human-Like Chatbots

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Virtual Medical Assistants Market by Offering, Mode, Application, End User, Use Case & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The AI in virtual medical assistants market was valued at USD 1.86 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.85 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 36.6%

This growth is propelled by rapid AI advancements, the rising need for 24/7 healthcare access, pressures on healthcare systems, widespread smartphone and digital platform adoption, and a shift toward personalized, preventive care. Innovations in NLP, emotion recognition, and EHR integration enhance functionality, while specialized clinical knowledge bases bolster disease- and specialty-specific care, notably in oncology and diabetes management.

Market players focus on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, improvements, investments, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, funding, acquisitions, expansions, agreements, contracts, and alliances. These strategies aim to broaden offerings, meet unmet customer needs, increase profitability, and expand their global market presence.

Based on end user, the healthcare provider segment dominated the AI in virtual medical assistants market in 2024.

The largest share in 2024 was held by the healthcare provider segment, primarily due to increasing demands to enhance clinical efficiency and patient engagement while reducing administrative workloads. AI-powered virtual assistants are increasingly used by healthcare providers for tasks like appointment scheduling, medical documentation, triage, and communication with patients, thus allowing healthcare professionals to concentrate on direct patient care, improve workflow management, reduce costs, and optimize clinical decision-making. Consequently, adoption in this segment is rising.

By offering, EHR/EMR integrated systems are expected to be the fastest growing segment during the study period.

The EHR/EMR integrated systems segment is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the necessity for seamless interoperability and unified patient data access across healthcare networks. AI-enabled virtual medical assistants incorporated into EHR/EMR platforms facilitate automated documentation, real-time decision support, and personalized patient engagement based on comprehensive health records. These systems enhance care coordination, workflow efficiency, regulatory compliance, and support value-based care initiatives, thereby increasing demand within this segment.

The North American market accounted for the largest share of the AI in virtual medical assistants market in 2024.

North America is witnessing significant growth due to the rising demand for convenient digital healthcare services like symptom checking, appointment scheduling, and medication management. Professional shortages in healthcare further accelerate adoption as VHAs streamline workflows, triage patients, and manage routine interactions.

Advancements in NLP, machine learning, and conversational AI improve accuracy and reliability, boosting trust among providers and patients. Wearable and remote monitoring integration offers real-time insights and proactive care. A focus on mental and behavioral health is expanding VHAs' use in stress management and therapy adherence. Financial pressures to cut costs and post-pandemic telehealth adoption cement VHAs as essential tools for care coordination and patient engagement.

Research Coverage



The report examines the AI in virtual medical assistants market based on offerings, mode of interaction, application, end user, and region.

It analyzes factors affecting market growth, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report evaluates opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders, detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

It studies micro-markets regarding growth trends, prospects, and their contributions to the global market. The report forecasts market segment revenues across five major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report



Analysis of key industry dynamics, including drivers (demand for 24/7 healthcare, pressure on healthcare systems, AI advancements, use of smartphones/digital platforms, personalized/preventive care), restraints (privacy/security concerns, limited clinical validation/trust, inaccuracy in AI models), opportunities (AI integration with wearables/IoT, emerging markets/underserved populations), and challenges (regulatory complexity, accountability/legal liability).

Product Development/Innovation: Insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches.

Market Development: Information about lucrative emerging markets, analyzed across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive details on products, untapped regions, recent developments, and market investments. Competitive Assessment: Assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.

Key Attributes:

