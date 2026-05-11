Extraordinary General Meeting Summary
Proposals adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting
- Approval of the proposal to amend Article 11.1 of the Articles of Association so that the minimum number of members of the Board of Directors to be elected by the General Meeting is reduced from five members to three members. Election for the term remaining until the next Annual General Meeting of the following members to the Board of Directors:
- Karin Overbeck Marc Kühn Dominik Thoma
Composition of the Board of Directors and its committees
At the constituting Board meeting, the Board elected Marc Kühn as Chair and Dominik Thoma as Deputy Chair. The entire Board will function as the Audit Committee, with the Chair of the Board also being considered the Chair of the Audit Committee. For the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee, it was proposed that Marc Kühn be elected as Chair and Dominik Thoma and Karin Overbeck be elected as ordinary members of both committees.
For further information, please contact:
Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of IR & Group Communications
+45 42 31 00 07
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28 Announcement - 11052026 - EGM
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