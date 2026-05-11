Smart Home Global Forecast Report 2026-2032: $95+ Billion Market Driven By Ongoing Advancements In AI- And Voice-Enabled Smart Home Solutions

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Market By Product, Offering - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global smart home market is projected to reach USD 139.24 billion by 2032, growing from USD 95.83 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%

This report provides actionable insights for market leaders and new entrants, including revenue estimates for the entire smart home market and related segments. Stakeholders will gain a comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape to enhance their market position and devise effective strategies. The report also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

This growth is attributed to heightened internet penetration, increased adoption of connected devices, and a focus on energy-efficient and secure residential living. Consumers in developed and emerging economies are embracing smart home solutions to enhance convenience, safety, and energy optimization. Broadening broadband infrastructure and digital lifestyle trends are further catalyzing the demand for integrated home automation systems.

Technological advancements in AI analytics, IoT sensors, voice-controlled platforms, and cloud-based home management systems are improving system interoperability, user experience, and enabling real-time monitoring and automation. As residential digitalization expands, the need for reliable, scalable, and integrated smart home ecosystems is anticipated to rise throughout the forecast period.

Key market players include Johnson Controls Inc. (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), ADT (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), and ABB (Switzerland). The study offers an in-depth analysis of these companies, including profiles, recent developments, and strategies.

Smart kitchen product type to register fastest growth during forecast period

The smart kitchen segment is predicted to lead growth in the smart home market, propelled by the adoption of connected appliances and the demand for convenient household automation. Consumer preference for smart refrigerators, connected ovens, intelligent dishwashers, and voice-enabled cooking assistants is accelerating product adoption in homes.

Innovations in IoT-enabled appliances and energy-efficient technology are improving user control and energy management in kitchen environments. As consumers seek integrated and automated cooking experiences, manufacturers are advancing AI-powered features and interoperability capabilities, positioning the smart kitchen segment for rapid growth.

Direct sales channel to account for dominant market share in 2032

Direct sales are anticipated to hold a dominant share of the smart home market due to manufacturers engaging consumers directly via brand websites, exclusive stores, and authorized networks.

Direct-to-consumer strategies allow for pricing control, enhanced customer engagement, and provide integrated installation and after-sales services. As demand for customized smart home solutions increases, direct sales channels offer significant value through bundled offerings and technical expertise. Thus, direct sales are expected to remain the leading distribution channel.

North America to account for largest market share in 2026

North America is poised to dominate the smart home market in 2026, attributed to high internet penetration, early adoption of connected technologies, and a strong awareness of home automation benefits.

This region is supported by advanced digital infrastructure and a strong presence of leading tech providers. Growing demand for energy-efficient homes and smart security solutions supports market expansion. As digital transformation accelerates, North America is likely to maintain its leadership in the smart home market.

The report provides insights into the following pointers:



Key drivers include internet user growth, adoption of smart devices, rising disposable income, demand for energy-efficient solutions, and safety and convenience concerns.

Restraints include a convenience-driven market, high switching costs for consumers, and security/privacy issues.

Opportunities involve government regulations to promote green buildings, integration of connectivity technology, and power line communication in smart homes.

Challenges include system interoperability, limited functionality, and device malfunction risks.

Product Development/Innovation: Insights on upcoming technologies and product launches.

Market Development: Information on lucrative regions and market analysis.

Market Diversification: Information on new products, untapped geographies, and investments. Competitive Assessment: Analysis of market shares and strategies of leading players like Johnson Controls Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, and others.

Key Attributes:

