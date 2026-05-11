Data Centre LIVE To Host Sovereign Data Centres Panel Discussion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, 11 May 2026 – Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit, a BizClik Media event, will host a dedicated session on sovereign data centres, bringing together industry leaders to examine how regulatory requirements, national security concerns and local data control are reshaping digital infrastructure. The session, scheduled for 20 May 2026 at 14:15-15:00 BST, will explore the strategic shift towards regionally controlled digital ecosystems.

The panel will feature Yash Issur, Chief Executive Officer of Nxtra; Martin Hosken, Technical Director for Defence and Intelligence at Red Hat; Matt Tebay, Director of Enterprise Business at OVHcloud; and Michael Winterson, Secretary General of the European Data Centre Association. Mark Lewis, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Pulsant, and Dr Alexandra Thorer, Chief Growth Officer at BCS Consultancy, will also join the discussion.

As governments tighten data protection laws and prioritise national resilience, organisations are being pushed to rethink their infrastructure strategies. Data sovereignty has become a core requirement for many operators, whilst increased AI workloads have intensified the need for trusted, localised environments.

Understanding the sovereignty spectrum

Martin Hosken of Red Hat believes that sovereign cloud is not a single model but exists on a spectrum. "I believe that 2026 will see even more sovereign momentum than 2025," he states. "It is interesting to witness the passion and emotion many express about Sovereign Cloud. Predominantly, what is and isn't classed as sovereign by various vendors and cloud providers."

Hosken identifies three forces driving sovereignty: geopolitical fragmentation, with regulations such as the US CLOUD Act, GDPR, China's Data Security Law and India's DPDP Act remaining unaligned; nation-state threat actors targeting critical infrastructure; and digital sovereignty as policy, with initiatives including the EU's Gaia-X, France's SecNumCloud certification, Germany's C5 framework and Saudi Arabia's national cloud mandate now becoming procurement requirements.

Industry perspectives on sovereign infrastructure

The panel will examine how emerging markets are accelerating the sovereignty agenda through the lens of Yash Issur, whose work at Nxtra has been instrumental in bringing digital infrastructure to regions where local capacity was previously limited. Matt Tebay will explore how sovereignty is becoming a competitive differentiator in the cloud market, as customers prioritise trust, transparency and data control. Michael Winterson will offer insight into how policy frameworks are driving investment in sovereign data centres across Europe.

Key Details for Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit



Date: 20-21 May 2026

Location: Exhibition, White City, Ariel Way, London W12 7SL Tickets: Secure your pass here



More information on the agenda, speakers and sponsors can be found on the Data Centre LIVE website.

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About Data Centre LIVE

Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit is a two-day conference and expo for senior leaders shaping digital infrastructure strategy. Bringing together over 1,000 in-person attendees and 50+ expert speakers, the event explores key themes including AI, sustainability, scalability and resilience.

Featuring two content stages and four executive workshops, the programme delivers practical insights, strategic guidance and valuable connections to support future-ready data centre operations.

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