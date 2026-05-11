B2B Marketing Launches AI-Powered ABM Training To Help Marketers Move Beyond Basic Prompting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New four-week virtual course teaches B2B marketers how to use AI for genuinely personalized account-based marketing, starting October 6, 2026. Save 10% with code AIABM10.

LONDON, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B Marketing have announced the next cohort of its AI-Powered ABM training course, running across four sessions on October 6, 13, 20, and 27, from 9am to 11am EST. The program is designed for B2B marketers who are already using tools like ChatGPT or Copilot but want to move past surface-level outputs and use AI to do smarter, more personalized account-based marketing.

Led by Orla Murphy, Founder of mavenB2B, and Jake Bird, Founder of JI Marketing, the course addresses a gap most marketing teams face: AI tools are everywhere, but the methodology to use them well is rare. Half of B2B marketers recognize an AI skills gap, and 70% receive no formal training. The result is faster output, but not better output.

"Most marketers are being told to 'use AI' without the strategic clarity that makes it useful," said Orla. "AI doesn't fix unclear ICPs or vague value props. It just produces more of them, faster. This course gives marketers the foundations and the practical methodology to make AI genuinely useful in their day-to-day work."

The four modules build on each other:



Week 1: Strategic foundations, ICPs, account prioritization, and the AI toolkit every marketer needs.

Week 2: Move from lazy prompting to structured prompting that produces real account intelligence.

Week 3: Map buying groups, stakeholder priorities, and value-prop fit using AI. Week 4: Create personalized content that lands. Adapt one piece across stakeholders and channels.

Participants leave with a tested methodology, a reusable prompt library, and an intelligence pack for their top account. Each session blends teaching, live demos, and hands-on exercises, with practical homework between sessions.

The course is delivered virtually via Zoom and suits marketers at any level of AI maturity. Spots are limited to keep cohorts small and interactive.

Booking is now open at b2bmarketing/trainings/ai-powered-abm. Use code AIABM10 at checkout to save 10%.

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