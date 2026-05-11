As Enterprise AI Outpaces Governance, Alation Closes The Gap With New AI Governance Offering

Enterprises are deploying AI models, agents, and tools faster than they can govern them. As a result, when a board or regulator asks about compliance, most Chief Data Officers (CDOs) and their teams spend weeks manually assembling evidence. AI approval workflows live in email threads and SharePoint pages. Model documentation goes stale the day it is filed. There is no system of record for AI approvals - and regulators are no longer willing to wait for one.

Alation AI Governance changes that. The solution registers every AI model, agent, and tool into a single inventory, maps each to applicable regulations, generates evidence-backed model cards, routes approvals through regulation-aware workflows, and produces a live compliance posture for the executive team on demand, not on deadline.

Regulations are compounding the problem. The EU AI Act binds documentation requirements for high-risk AI systems. NIST AI RMF is becoming a U.S. procurement baseline. ISO 42001 is a growing certification target. U.S. state-level AI acts are being enacted across jurisdictions. For enterprises operating across regions, each new regulation adds another set of requirements to track and audit obligations to satisfy. Manual processes cannot keep up.

Alation AI Governance directly addresses these challenges by combining five capabilities with one audit-ready record:

AI Asset Registry: A single inventory of every model, agent, and tool across the enterprise. Assets are ingested from connected platforms or submitted via SDK. Each asset gets a searchable profile with lineage to its upstream data dependencies.



AI-Native Model Cards: Model cards are generated from asset metadata, data dependencies, and applicable regulatory requirements, with every field citing its source. Evidence-based completeness shows what is verified and what still needs review.



Agentic Governance Workflow: Approval routing is driven by regulation applicability. A high-risk EU AI Act asset routes to Legal and CISO. A NIST-only asset follows the standard chain. Missing evidence creates remediation tasks linked directly to the gap. Every action is logged in an append-only audit trail that can be exported in narrative format for regulators.



Regulation Registry: Alation AI Governance includes built-in support for key frameworks - including the EU AI Act, AI-relevant subsets of GDPR, NIST AI RMF, and ISO 42001 - helping teams connect regulatory guidance to AI asset requirements. Enterprises can incorporate additional regulations, with AI-assisted suggestions to accelerate requirement mapping.

Executive Dashboard: A live compliance posture is available on demand for CDOs, CIOs, CROs, and Chief Compliance Officers. The dashboard shows the overall compliance score, a per-regulation breakdown with trend lines, and the top open risk items blocking compliance, all of which are drillable to the underlying assets and evidence. A board-ready PDF exports in seconds with live metrics, not cached numbers.

"The question in every boardroom has shifted from 'are we using AI?' to 'can we prove we're using it responsibly?'" said GT Volpe, Head of Product Management at Alation. "That proof does not come from policy documents filed in SharePoint. It comes from a system that knows every AI asset you have, which regulations apply to each one, and whether each piece of evidence is complete. That is what Alation AI Governance is."

Stop by the Alation booth #206 at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in London to see a demo. To learn more, visit alation.

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About Alation

Alation delivers an agentic knowledge layer that enables enterprises to achieve business outcomes and grow their most critical asset, knowledge. Global enterprises, including hundreds of Fortune 5000 companies, and organizations like AbbVie, American Family, Cisco, Finnair, Nasdaq, and Sallie Mae partner with Alation to realize hard ROI and business outcomes from data and AI. Alation led the creation of the data catalog market, was named a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and has been named a five-time leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrants. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Alation has been recognized five times by Inc. Magazine as one of the Best Workplaces. To learn more, visit .

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