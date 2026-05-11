Pharma Equity Group's Subsidiary Reponex Takes Key Step Forward In Inflammatory Bowel Disease With Upcoming European Patent Grant

May 11, 2026

Announcement no. 7

Pharma Equity Group A/S today announces that its subsidiary Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S has received a notification from the European Patent Office indicating its intention to grant a European patent covering compositions and methods for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Inflammatory bowel disease is a group of chronic inflammatory conditions affecting the gastrointestinal tract, including Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and related Pouchitis conditions. These diseases can cause significant pain, reduced quality of life and long-term complications, and there remains a substantial need for improved treatment options.

Pouchitis represents a rare and debilitating inflammatory condition that may occur after surgical treatment for ulcerative colitis. The condition is associated with significant unmet medical need, particularly for patients with chronic or recurrent disease. According to market estimates, Pouchitis and related treatment-relevant patient populations may comprise up to approximately 2 million patients only in EU and USA, with the potential treatment market estimated at up to approximately USD 4.7 billion in 2025.

The intended European patent grant represents an important milestone for Reponex and strengthens the company's intellectual property position across key inflammatory bowel disease indications in Europe.

The patent progress builds on Reponex's earlier clinical proof-of-concept achievement following the successful completion of an Investigator-Initiated Trial in Pouchitis. Together, the clinical data, the significant estimated market opportunity and the expected patent protection represent three important pillars in Reponex's development strategy: demonstrating therapeutic potential in patients, addressing a market with meaningful unmet need, and securing the intellectual property needed to support further development, partnering and geographic expansion.

“With prior clinical evidence in Pouchitis, a significant market opportunity and now a positive patent outcome for inflammatory bowel disease from the European Patent Office, Reponex has reached an important development milestone,” said Christian Tange, CEO at Pharma Equity Group A/S.“The combination of human data and strengthened European intellectual property protection gives us a stronger platform for advancing our strategy and exploring the next steps for the program.”

Reponex continues to evaluate the next development steps for its inflammatory bowel disease program, including regulatory engagement, potential clinical development pathways, partnering opportunities and market expansion strategies. The company's focus remains on addressing rare and underserved inflammatory conditions where patients continue to face limited treatment options.