ASKO Showcases Innovation And Scandinavian Design At Two Major Milan Design Week Exhibitions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIDKÖPING, Sweden, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During Milan Design Week 2026, premium Scandinavian appliance brand ASKO presented a comprehensive vision for the future of the home across two major activations in Milan: an immersive exhibition at EuroCucina during Salone del Mobile and the artistic installation Art, Inside Out. in the Brera Design District in collaboration with Draga & Aurel.









United under the guiding philosophy“Precision Matters,” ASKO explored how technical excellence, Scandinavian design, sustainability, and emotional connection can coexist in modern living environments. Through advanced product innovation, multisensory experiences, live culinary demonstrations, and artistic experimentation, ASKO transformed Milan Design Week into a celebration of precision as both engineering principle and cultural value.

At EuroCucina, ASKO showcased its latest generation of premium kitchen and laundry appliances, demonstrating how scientific accuracy and intuitive functionality can elevate everyday life. Central to the exhibition was the launch of the new Celsius Elements oven series, recipient of the iF Design Award 2026.





Inspired by Swedish scientist Anders Celsius, the Celsius Elements ovens combine minimalist Scandinavian aesthetics with professional-grade cooking performance. Featuring advanced sensor technology, smart algorithms, and automatic calibration systems, the ovens reduce temperature fluctuations to an exceptional +/- 1°C, enabling highly precise cooking results. The range is presented in refined Pearl Black and Pearl Grey finishes inspired by Scandinavian geology.





ASKO also showcased the award-winning DW60 dishwasher series, designed to redefine hygiene, durability, and performance in the modern kitchen. Operating at near-silent sound levels while accommodating up to 17 EU place settings, the DW60 integrates ASKO's patented UV Cleanse ModeTM, capable of eliminating up to 99.99999% of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The dishwasher further reflects ASKO's commitment to longevity through its signature 8 SteelTM construction, incorporating stainless steel in the appliance's most critical components.

The Nordic Fresh 2.0 refrigeration range demonstrated ASKO's approach to seamless kitchen integration and intelligent food preservation. Available in both integrated and freestanding configurations, the refrigeration system combines advanced air circulation, humidity control, energy efficiency, and remote monitoring through the ConnectLife app. Designed with Scandinavian simplicity in mind, the collection prioritizes clean architectural integration while preserving optimal freshness conditions for food storage.

ASKO's latest Scandinavian Laundry Care 2.0 range highlighted the company's more than 75 years of expertise in laundry innovation. Awarded both the Red Dot Award 2025 and iF Product Design Award 2025, the range incorporates proprietary technologies including Steel SealTM and Quattro ConstructionTM 2.0 to deliver enhanced hygiene, reduced vibration, and long-term durability. A key innovation is ASKO's compact 0.76 m2 laundry solution, designed to deliver a complete professional-grade laundry system within less than one square metre of space.





Beyond product innovation, ASKO transformed its EuroCucina booth into an immersive experiential environment. In collaboration with artist Kamil Czapiga and the Cosmodernism project, the exhibition explored how pigments react to precisely directed warmth, visually interpreting the concept of temperature precision central to the Celsius oven technology.

The exhibition also featured an extensive culinary programme led by internationally acclaimed chefs and wine experts. Michelin-recognized chef Wilfrid Hocquet presented live gastronomic experiences demonstrating how precision temperature control translates into elevated culinary results, while ASKO brand chef Tim Delissen showcased the capabilities of the Celsius Elements ovens through live cooking sessions. Wine producers and sommeliers Matej and Luka Zaro further illustrated the importance of exact temperature management using ASKO Wine Climate Cabinets.

ASKO additionally highlighted its international partnership as an official partner and refrigerator sponsor of The FIFA World CupTM, reinforcing the brand's association with world-class performance and precision on a global stage.

Complementing the technological focus of EuroCucina, ASKO's second Milan Design Week activation introduced a more emotional and artistic perspective on domestic living. Presented at ASKO's pop-up showroom in Milan's Brera Design District, Art, Inside Out. explored the relationship between industrial precision and contemporary art through a collaboration with Draga & Aurel.





Known internationally for their multidisciplinary approach spanning collectible design, art, and material experimentation, Draga & Aurel transformed ASKO appliances into sculptural objects using layered resin surfaces and tactile compositions developed entirely in their Como studio.

Rather than altering the appliances' functionality, the installation reframed them through an artistic lens, revealing what the designers described as the“soul within the machine.” The project invited visitors to reconsider domestic appliances not only as tools, but also as emotionally resonant design objects that contribute to the atmosphere and identity of the home.

“Resin was the material we felt closest to because it allowed us to experiment freely and physically,” said Draga Obradović and Aurel K. Basedow.“We were interested in how it captures gestures, marks, and transformation without smoothing them away.”

The Brera showroom also became a platform for cultural exchange through a series of ASKO Design Talks exploring the evolving relationship between design, architecture, art, and contemporary living. Participants included Draga Obradović, Aurel K. Basedow, Lara Bohinc, Chen Min, Paul Cournet, Andreas Martin-Löf, and Stefan Mahlberg.

Together, the two Milan activations demonstrated ASKO's broader philosophy: that precision extends beyond technology into craftsmanship, sustainability, emotional well-being, and the creation of meaningful everyday experiences.

Rooted in Scandinavian values of simplicity, functionality, and longevity, ASKO continues to develop premium kitchen, laundry, and professional appliances designed to combine high performance with timeless design.

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