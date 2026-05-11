Fremantle Seaweed Secures WA's First Commercial-Scale Asparagopsis Hatchery Facility

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Western Australia will soon be home to its first commercial-scale Asparagopsis hatchery and processing facility, supporting local workforce growth and projected to meet all dairy and feedlot demand across WA's $1 billion beef industry.

Local business Fremantle Seaweed will establish a commercial-scale Asparagopsis facility on the waterfront lot at 20 Mews Road in Fremantle, supported by their $4,000,000 WA Government's Investment Attraction Fund grant.

Modelling indicates that, at capacity, the facility will enable the full lifecycle of production of a native red seaweed - from propagation and seeding through to processing - and meet over 20 percent of national demand for Asparagopsis, a seaweed that has been proven to reduce methane emissions from cattle by over 80 percent when included in cattle feed.

The facility is expected to produce enough seeded material to fully supply Fremantle Seaweed's 32-hectare pilot farm in Debral Nara, Cockburn Sound and a proposed 160-hectare marine lease. As the first two of its planned Asparagopsis oceans leases, these farms could generate up to 576 tonnes annually of Fremantle Seaweed's feed supplement, Reef4Beef.

This initial production could reduce methane across approximately 25,059 head of cattle annually and abate an estimated 56,109 tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions each year.

The facility is expected to support future commercial pathways for Asparagopsis, aligning with global efforts led by organisations such as FutureFeed to bring methane-reducing feed solutions to market.

It is also set to strengthen Western Australia's livestock supply chain, reduce reliance on interstate supply and support the state's transition to lower-emissions livestock production, according to Fremantle Seaweed. Fremantle Seaweed also foresees 20 Mews Road as the epicentre of WA's emerging blue economy, with other ocean innovators exploring options to co-locate alongside their hub.

Fremantle Seaweed's acquisition has been supported by Ironstate Capital Partners, a Western Australian private credit firm that recognised the opportunity this property presents.

Chris De Cuyper, Co-founder & Managing Director of Fremantle Seaweed, said:“The challenge for the livestock industry has not been proving that Asparagopsis works, but producing it at a scale and consistency that operators can rely on.

“This facility establishes that capability within Western Australia, giving producers access to a dependable supply that can be integrated into existing feeding systems.

“It also creates a pathway for broader industry adoption, which is critical if methane reduction is to be achieved across the state's cattle sector.”

“This facility is a beacon of hope as we face the great challenge of our time. Climate change.”

Alex Baker, CEO of FutureFeed, said:“Demand for Asparagopsis is increasing as producers look for practical ways to reduce emissions, but supply has remained limited. It's encouraging to see continued investment in production capability, including efforts underway in Western Australia, which will be key to meeting future demand”

Rohan Barraclough, Founder and Director of Ironstate Capital Partners, said:“Western Australia has the natural advantages and industry base to lead in this space, and this facility is a practical step toward building that capability locally. As a Western Australian business ourselves, we are pleased to support Fremantle Seaweed's acquisition of the strategically located waterfront site to advance the state's emerging blue economy.”



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About Fremantle Seaweed

Fremantle Seaweed are a team of seafarers and scientists who are passionate about ocean conservation and fighting climate change. The Western Australian company is pioneering ocean cultivation of Asparagopsis seaweed - a natural feed ingredient scientifically proven to reduce methane emissions from cattle by over 80%. By combining marine science with practical farming partnerships, Fremantle Seaweed is creating a new blue-economy industry that strengthens regional economies, supports farmers, and contributes to global climate solutions. Learn more at