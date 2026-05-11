President Banda, Scotland, Others To Speak At The 2Nd JMB Leadership Colloquium & African Young Leaders Convergence 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Her Excellency Dr Joyce Banda, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone; Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland, former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, is among the high-profile speakers set to headline the 2nd Julius Maada Bio Leadership Colloquium and the African Young Leaders Convergence 2026.The event, which is a landmark gathering of visionary leaders, policymakers, innovators, and emerging changemakers from across the African continent and beyond, will also have in attendance His Royal Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Nigeria, Honorable Faud Gena, President of the Ethiopian Youth Council, amongst others.

Convened under the patronage of His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, this year's Colloquium builds on the success of its inaugural edition. It advances President Bio's vision of purpose-driven leadership for Sierra Leone and Africa's advancement.

Scheduled to take place on 12th–13th May 2026 in Freetown, the twin events will bring together an exceptional network of political leaders, senior government officials, youth leaders, private sector actors, development partners, and thought leaders committed to shaping a resilient, innovative, and inclusive Africa.

A Platform for Courageous Leadership and Collective Action

The 2026 Colloquium will be held under the compelling theme:

"Reimagining African Leadership: Courage, Accountability, and Innovation in an Era of Global Uncertainty."

At a time when Africa faces complex global and domestic challenges-from economic volatility and climate change to governance and technological disruption, the Colloquium will serve as a strategic platform to:

.Champion bold and accountable leadership models

.Showcase African-led solutions to global challenges

.Strengthen partnerships across generations and sectors

.Drive policy innovation and sustainable development

.Inspire a new generation of ethical and visionary leaders

Empowering Africa's Next Generation

Held on the sidelines of the Colloquium, the African Young Leaders Convergence 2026 will amplify the voices, ideas, and agency of young Africans as central drivers of the continent's transformation.

Under the theme:

"From Potential to Power: Unlocking Youth Agency for Africa's Transformation.

The Convergence will feature:

.High-level intergenerational dialogues

.Policy engagement platforms connecting youth with decision-makers

This Convergence underscores President Julius Maada Bio's commitment to youth empowerment, inclusion, and leadership development as essential pillars for Africa's future.

About the Colloquium

The Julius Maada Bio Leadership Colloquium is a leading forum that advances transformational leadership, governance innovation, and sustainable development in Africa, inspired by President Julius Maada Bio's leadership vision and reform agenda.

About the African Young Leaders Convergence

The African Young Leaders Convergence is a dynamic, youth-centered platform that equips, connects, and elevates young African leaders as drivers of change, innovation, and nation-building across the continent.

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