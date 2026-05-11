Karnataka BJP Slams Govt Over Leopard Attacks On Devotees At MM Hills

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 11 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka on Monday accused the Congress-led state government of failing to ensure the safety of devotees visiting the Male Mahadeshwara Hills shrine, following a series of leopard attacks in the region.

In a statement, Ashoka said that three leopard attacks had taken place within a span of a few days, resulting in the deaths of two innocent devotees.“Is this not an administrative failure? Is this not gross negligence on the part of the government?” he questioned.

Ashoka criticised the state government for allegedly collecting crores of rupees in the name of the temple while failing to show even minimal concern for the safety of devotees.

“It is extremely unfortunate and condemnable that a government which collects crores of rupees in the name of the temple has no concern for the safety of devotees,” he said.

He further stated that the government collects hundreds of rupees as entry fees from each vehicle, but has failed to provide adequate security arrangements for pilgrims visiting the shrine.

Questioning the role of the district in-charge minister and the Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Area Development Authority, Ashoka asked,“What are the district in-charge minister and the development authority doing? Has revenue collection become more important than the lives of devotees?”

He alleged that despite the increasing incidents of wild animal attacks, the authorities have failed to put in place adequate security measures, wildlife control mechanisms, or emergency medical facilities.“There is no concern whatsoever for the safety of the people,” he charged.

Ashoka urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Chamarajanagar district in-charge minister to wake up to the situation and immediately implement permanent and stringent measures to ensure the safety of devotees visiting the temple.

Last January, a youth from Mandya was attacked and dragged away by a leopard. A few days later, a leopard reportedly attempted to attack another boy. Recently, a leopard attacked a boy who was part of a group of pilgrims heading to Nagamale in the MM Hills region. The leopard dragged the boy away from the group into the forest and killed him.