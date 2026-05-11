Vijay Cabinet's Only Woman Member Keerthana Known For Political Communication And Management Skills

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 11 (IANS) S. Keerthana, the 29-year-old first-time MLA from Sivakasi, has emerged as one of the most talked-about faces in Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's newly formed Tamil Nadu cabinet.

The young leader from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is not only the youngest member of the cabinet but also the only woman minister in the new government.

Her induction into the cabinet is being seen as a major signal of the TVK's attempt to project a youthful and technocratic image in Tamil Nadu politics.

Keerthana represents Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district, a constituency nationally known as the "Fireworks Capital of India".

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, she scripted history by becoming the first woman MLA elected from Sivakasi in nearly seven decades. Keerthana defeated her rivals with a winning margin of 11,697 votes, a result that drew considerable political attention given the constituency's long history of male representation.

Political observers believe her victory reflected TVK's successful outreach among young voters and women in southern Tamil Nadu.

Before entering electoral politics, Keerthana worked as a political consultant and digital strategist with leading campaign firms such as I-PAC and Showtime Consulting. During her professional career, she was associated with election campaigns and political communication strategies for several major leaders, including M.K. Stalin and Mamata Banerjee. Known for her expertise in data-driven campaign management and youth mobilisation, Keerthana reportedly played an important behind-the-scenes role in shaping the TVK's digital communication and social media outreach during the party's formative years.

She holds a B.Sc. in Mathematics from Madurai University and an M.Sc. in Statistics from Pondicherry Central University. Party insiders describe her as one of the emerging policy-oriented leaders in the new administration. Keerthana is also fluent in five languages, including Tamil, English and Hindi. Her command over Hindi recently triggered political discussions in Tamil Nadu after she used the language during public interactions, drawing both praise and criticism in a state where language politics remains highly sensitive. Despite the controversy, her rise within the TVK is being viewed as symbolic of a generational shift in Tamil Nadu politics under Chief Minister Vijay's leadership.