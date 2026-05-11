Under The Patronage Of Saif Bin Zayed International Exhibition For National Security And Resilience (ISNR) 2026 To Take Place

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE:May 2026 - Under the patronage of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) 2026 will return for its ninth edition. The biennial event, dedicated to advancing national security and showcasing cutting-edge security systems and civil defence solutions, will take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, from 19-21 May 2026.

This edition, themed 'Securing Tomorrow Today', marks one of the largest iterations since the event's inception, bringing together key international security organisations, government entities, industry leaders and technology pioneers to address the evolving priorities of the global national security sector.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in association with the UAE Ministry of Interior and in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, ISNR 2026 serves as a critical platform for fostering international collaboration and knowledge exchange to strengthen national security capabilities on both regional and global scales.

This year's exhibition will attract major local and international companies specialising in security industries, showcasing the latest innovations in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), surveillance technology, emergency response systems and critical infrastructure protection solutions.

Additionally, this edition will feature civil and commercial industries, spotlighting innovative security systems tailored to commercial sectors, including healthcare, smart agriculture, logistics, smart cities and infrastructure development.

His Excellency Major General Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee, said:“ISNR 2026 provides an essential platform for advancing national security capabilities and strengthening cooperation across critical industry sectors. By showcasing transformative technologies and fostering industry collaboration, the exhibition empowers security professionals and government leaders with the tools and partnerships to tackle both present and future security challenges.”

His Excellency added that the ISNR 2026 exhibition and the accompanying Abu Dhabi Global Sustainable Security Summit 2026 will experience unprecedented momentum in government presence and participation. His Excellency said:“This edition embodies the vision of our wise leadership to secure our future by embracing cutting-edge technologies and fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors. It reflects a commitment to advancing national and cyber security, resilience, and innovation, ensuring a safer and more connected world.”

His Excellency Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said:“Organising the ninth and largest edition of ISNR 2026 aligns with our strategic vision to spotlight the latest advancements in security innovation. The exhibition attracts a distinguished array of leading local and international companies, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and specialised equipment in these critical sectors.”

His Excellency also highlighted that since its inception, the exhibition has supported the national security industries by promoting local products and technologies, increasing their competitiveness in global markets, and facilitating partnerships and the transfer of advanced knowledge to the UAE. This has further cemented Abu Dhabi's position as a hub for innovation and development in these industries across the region.

The event will host high-level discussions led by senior government officials and industry experts to explore the emerging trends, evolving threats and advanced solutions shaping the global security landscape, offering participants actionable insights and practical tools to address the escalating challenges facing nations and communities, with a focus on critical areas such as cybersecurity, AI, surveillance systems, law enforcement, emergency response, civil defence and rescue technologies.

ISNR 2026 reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a global leader in advanced security systems and as a hub for industry collaboration and knowledge sharing, in line with the UAE leadership's vision to strengthen the national security and civil defence sectors.