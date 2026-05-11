India Provides Financial Aid For School Construction In Nepal's Kailali

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Foundation stone for the construction of Siddhanath Secondary School in Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City-12 of Kailali district in Sudurpaschim province of Nepal, was laid on Monday. The school is being constructed with Indian assistance.

The foundation stone was laid by the First Secretary of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Narayan Singh.

India funds school construction in Nepal

"The School Building is being built with Government of India's financial assistance of Nepali Rupees 36 million approximately. This High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), will be implemented through the Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City, Kailali," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated in a release.

The Mayor of Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City, Kailali and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by the Government of India, and expressed confidence that the new infrastructure would help enhance the learning environment for students and educators in Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City, Kailali.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in strengthening the efforts of the Government of Nepal in promoting growth and development, apart from augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors.

Earlier on May 1, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met the outgoing Ambassador of Nepal to India, Shankar Prasad Sharma, during a farewell call in the national capital, where both sides reviewed the longstanding bilateral partnership between the two countries.

According to the post on X by the Ministry of External Affairs, during the meeting, the Foreign Secretary reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthen the multifaceted and time-tested ties with Nepal. He also appreciated the contributions made by Sharma during his tenure in advancing India-Nepal relations.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri received Ambassador of Nepal Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma for a farewell call. Foreign Secretary reaffirmed India's commitment to continue enhancing the multifaceted ties with Nepal and thanked Dr. Sharma for his contributions in this endeavour," the post read.

The outgoing Nepalese had served as Nepal's Ambassador to India from 2022 to 2024.

Nepal shares its border with five Indian states--Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. India and Nepal are bound by deep-rooted civilisational and cultural ties, reflected in the strong people-to-people connections between the two countries. Nepal also remains a key priority partner for India under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)