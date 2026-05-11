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Jowar Roti: Easy Method Creates Tender Light Healthy Flatbread Without Effort
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Are your jowar rotis always breaking? Don't worry! Just make one tiny change while kneading the dough. You'll get perfectly soft rotis without any cracks when you roll them out.Making rotis from jowar flour is a bit tricky because it's gluten-free. The lack of gluten is what makes the rotis crack. But if you follow the right method, you can make rotis at home that are even softer than chapatis. Follow these tips to make hotel-style rotis without any broken edges.To make soft jowar rotis, you must always mix the dough with boiling hot water. This simple step creates a sticky, binding quality in the flour. This is what stops the rotis from cracking later.After adding hot water, first mix the flour with a spatula. Once it cools down a bit, knead it very well with your hands for at least 5 minutes. The softer the dough, the better the roti. Also, sprinkle a good amount of dry flour on the surface before rolling. This prevents the roti from sticking.Once you place the roti on the tawa, wipe the top with a damp cloth or your hand. This adds a little moisture, preventing the roti from drying out and keeping it soft. Always cook the roti on a medium to high flame. Cooking it on a low flame will only make it hard.
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