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Thalapathy Vijay Daughter: More Than A Star Kid, She's A Quiet Achiever!
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) There are reports of trouble in Thalapathy Vijay's marriage. His wife Sangeetha has allegedly filed for divorce, accusing Vijay of having an affair with an actress. Neither Sangeetha nor their children were present at his CM swearing-in ceremony.Divya Saasha made a small appearance in her father Thalapathy Vijay's film 'Theri'. She was seen just for a moment in the movie's climax scene.Divya Saasha was born on September 9, 2005. According to reports, she is now 20 years old.Divya is focusing on her education and reportedly has no plans to enter films. She is very interested in sports and is also a badminton champion.Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha were noticeably absent from Divya's convocation ceremony last March. However, her brother Jason Sanjay was there to support her.Thalapathy Vijay has always made it a point to keep his wife Sangeetha and children, Sanjay and Divya Saasha, away from the media spotlight.
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