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Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations of Ceasefire Breach
(MENAFN) A three-day truce between Russia and Ukraine showed signs of unraveling almost immediately after taking effect, with both sides trading accusations of ceasefire breaches Sunday as casualties continued to mount and military exchanges persisted across the front lines.
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukrainian forces committed 16,071 ceasefire violations over a single 24-hour period, adding that Russian forces responded with retaliatory strikes on multiple launch rocket systems, artillery and mortar positions, command posts, and drone launch sites. The ministry had also reported 8,970 violations across multiple regions the previous day.
Ukrainian authorities pushed back with their own account, reporting that at least one person was killed and 15 others injured in Russian attacks on Ukrainian soil despite the declared truce.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement that Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 60 times on Sunday alone.
The ceasefire — agreed upon by both Moscow and Kyiv on Friday — was set to run from Saturday through Monday, coinciding with Russia's Victory Day commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph in World War II.
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukrainian forces committed 16,071 ceasefire violations over a single 24-hour period, adding that Russian forces responded with retaliatory strikes on multiple launch rocket systems, artillery and mortar positions, command posts, and drone launch sites. The ministry had also reported 8,970 violations across multiple regions the previous day.
Ukrainian authorities pushed back with their own account, reporting that at least one person was killed and 15 others injured in Russian attacks on Ukrainian soil despite the declared truce.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement that Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 60 times on Sunday alone.
The ceasefire — agreed upon by both Moscow and Kyiv on Friday — was set to run from Saturday through Monday, coinciding with Russia's Victory Day commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph in World War II.
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