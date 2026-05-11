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Dubai Chambers Discusses Enhancing Bilateral Trade With China Council For The Promotion Of International Trade Zhejiang Provincial Committee
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah:“We are committed to strengthening bridges of cooperation with Chinese provinces, including Zhejiang, to create new opportunities and support the growth of bilateral trade.”
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Zhejiang is ranked as China's fourth-largest provincial economy.
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