12 Km In 30 Minutes? Bengaluru Man Left Speechless After Quick Hyderabad Ride Goes Viral

A Bengaluru man's post about Hyderabad's road infrastructure has sparked a discussion on social media after he compared the commuting experience in the two cities. Archie Sengupta took to X to express his astonishment at how fast he was able to go 12 km in Hyderabad. Sharing his experience, Sengupta wrote,“I'm in Hyderabad right now, and my Bangalore brain can't comprehend that I travelled 12 km in 30 minutes. In Bengaluru, 30 minutes is more like 1 km. The infrastructure here is really good.”

Take A Look At Viral Post

i'm in hyd right now, and my bangalore brain can't comprehend that i traveled 12 km in 30 minutes. in blr, 30 minutes is more like 1 km. the infrastructure is really good.

- Archie Sengupta (@archiexzzz) May 10, 2026

Social Media Reacts

Many people agreed that Hyderabad's roadways and flyovers make commuting simpler in a number of areas of the city after his tweet swiftly gained traction online. Others used the tweet to draw attention to Bengaluru's persistent traffic issues, which can make even short trips take a lengthy time.

More than 43,000 people have viewed and reacted on the post, and many social media users have shared their personal travel experiences in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

"I live in Hyderabad, and I travel 50 km in 45 to 55 minutes when I leave my office at 6:00 pm," one person said in response to the post. "Bengaluru traffic has trained us to believe that 5 km is a long distance," another person remarked.

A third user commented,“You travelled on a Sunday. Try travelling on any other day, especially during the rains. We may not be where Bengaluru is in terms of traffic yet, but we will soon get there, and things may get worse as well.” Another user wrote,“This is exactly what I felt when I moved from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. Travel time suddenly became normal.”

However, not everyone fully agreed with the comparison. One user wrote,“Hyderabad also has bad traffic during peak hours. It depends on the route.” Another said,“Every city has problem areas, but Bengaluru's traffic stress is on another level.”