NZC Pushes Proposed NZ20 Launch To 2027-28 Amid Scheduling And Planning Considerations

MENAFN - IANS) Auckland, May 11 (IANS) New Zealand Cricket has postponed the proposed launch of its new men's and women's T20 league, NZ20, with the competition now expected to begin during the 2027-28 home summer instead of early 2027.

NZC had earlier identified NZ20 as its preferred long-term model for domestic T20 cricket and has since engaged in discussions with prospective investors and stakeholders regarding the tournament's structure and establishment. While considerable progress has been made across several operational and commercial areas, officials have decided more time is needed before formally launching the league.

A major factor behind the revised timeline is the international calendar, with scheduled Test series against Australia and Sri Lanka in January and February limiting the window available for the inaugural edition.

NZC chair Diana Puketapu-Lyndon said the board backed the decision to delay the launch in order to ensure the league is built on stable foundations.

“Our focus is on ensuring the future of domestic T20 cricket in New Zealand is sustainable, competitive and aligned with the global game. We've been working closely with NZ20 and are encouraged by the progress made to date. Taking additional time now will help ensure the competition is set up to succeed over the long term. In the meantime, NZC will make arrangements to continue its Super Smash competitions for the 2026-27 season, and to host the incoming tours from India and Sri Lanka men, and Bangladesh women,” she said.

According to NZ20 Establishment Committee chair Don Mackinnon, the revised schedule reflects a broader effort to create a competition capable of succeeding both commercially and competitively over the long term.

NZ20 Establishment Committee Chair Don Mackinnon said the decision reflected a commitment to getting the foundations of the competition right.

"We have made strong progress in partnership with NZC, with growing interest from investors both in New Zealand and internationally. However, we are determined to ensure NZ20 launches without compromise and is set up for long-term success from day one. It is also critical that the competition sits alongside, not against, international cricket.

With the international schedule now confirmed, the available window for 2027 is simply too tight. This revised timeline gives us the best opportunity to build a world-class competition that New Zealanders can be proud of and that fans deserve," Mackinnon said.

Mackinnon confirmed that investor interest has been highly encouraging, prompting NZ20 to initiate a formal process.

“Interest from prospective investors has grown since NZ20 was identified as the preferred option for NZC. As a result, we will run a competitive process to identify the league's primary investment partner, as well as the ownership of the respective franchises.

“This additional time will also allow us to finalise key elements of the competition, including franchise locations, ensuring we build strong regional connections and a compelling national footprint," he said.

Mackinnon said the revised launch window would ultimately benefit fans.

“By launching in December 2027, we can ensure the competition meets expectations from the very first ball and delivers the experience that fans, players and partners deserve.”