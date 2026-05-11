Esha Deol Reveals She, Her Father Shared The Passion Of Design

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Esha Deol recently got emotional as she remembered her late father Dharmendra. The actress attended a special event in the city, and revealed that her father had a keen interest in the world of designs and landscapes.

She said,“Papa and I would spend hours, you know, discussing different landscapes, simple spaces and he would always say, 'Lage raho bete, karte raho (keep going, give it your all), and those words I carry even today with me, which guide me. It was his faith in my creativity that gave me the courage to wholeheartedly pursue it today”.

The actress, who has ventured into designing luxury spaces, also shared that her brand logo was designed by her father.

She shared,“The lantern in my logo was actually personally handcrafted by Papa. It was a gift he had given me. Yes, he loved doing all this. So, you know, it's not just a symbol, it is his light that I carry forward”.

Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 in November, last year. The actor was reportedly put on a ventilator, as he was suffering from breathing difficulties. As the news spread through the Bollywood circles, members of the fraternity paid their last respects to him. Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan reached the crematorium in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar remembered the late actor in his social media post.

Dharmendra was one of Bollywood's most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab, and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, organized a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema. He entered the competition and was selected as the winner in 1958, chosen for his striking looks and natural charm. This victory opened the door to the film industry for him. The same talent hunt would later go on to discover Rajesh Khanna, one of Hindi cinema's biggest superstars.