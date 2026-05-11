“We May Not Be Here Tomorrow”: Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar's Last Speech Goes Viral After Death

D Sudhakar, Karnataka's Minister for Planning and Statistics, who passed away after a prolonged illness, will be laid to rest today in Challakere in Chitradurga district. Arrangements have been made for the public to pay their final respects to the late minister from 8 am at the D Sudhakar Stadium in Challakere. A large number of supporters, political leaders, party workers and members of the public are expected to gather to offer their condolences. Following the public viewing, the final rites will be performed, in accordance with family traditions.

Last Public Speech Goes Viral

Meanwhile, a video from the minister's final public appearance has gone viral on social media. In the emotional clip, D Sudhakar is seen speaking candidly about life and death, saying,“We do not know when death will come, and we do not know whether we will be here tomorrow.”

The minister's final public programme was the 'Bhoomi Pooja' ceremony for the Sharada Ashram in Hiriyur town. After performing the ground-breaking ceremony, he addressed the gathering with a deeply reflective speech. At the time, no one imagined that it would become his final public address.

Remember God While You Can

Speaking about spirituality and faith, D Sudhakar said,“We do not know whether we will be here tomorrow or when death may come. In a way, we are like a burning bulb. We never know when it may switch off. For as long as we are alive, we should remain spiritual and remember God.”

He further added,“Everyone has their own beliefs, but God exists. Some believe that work itself is worship, while others believe that helping people is equal to remembering God.”

His words have now gained emotional significance following his untimely demise, with many people sharing the video and remembering his reflections on life.

Health Complications After Surgery

The minister had attended the event shortly before undergoing a knee operation. He was later admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. However, after the surgery, he reportedly developed a severe lung infection, following which his health condition deteriorated.

D Sudhakar had been undergoing treatment for the past few months. He was later shifted to KIMS Hospital for advanced care, but despite continuous medical treatment, his condition did not improve, and he eventually passed away.