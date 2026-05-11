CM Thalapathy Vijay's Last Movie Jana Nayagan Gets Major Release Update

As Vijay settles into his new role as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, excitement around his final film Jana Nayagan is building again. The makers now hint that the long-delayed political drama could finally release within two weeks

KVN Productions founder Venkat K. Narayana has revealed that the final certification procedures for Jana Nayagan are currently in progress. Speaking to reporters in Chennai, he said discussions with the CBFC are underway and the team is optimistic about releasing the film within the next 14 days.

The producer expressed confidence about the film's progress and said the entire team is excited as the long wait may soon come to an end.

During his interaction with the media, Narayana also opened up about working with Vijay. He described the actor-politician as someone who stays true to his word and maintains strong discipline in both professional and personal commitments.

According to the producer, Vijay's dedication and work ethic made a lasting impression on the team throughout the production of Jana Nayagan.

Jana Nayagan has attracted significant public attention because of its political backdrop and its connection to Vijay's real-life political journey. The film stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Initially planned for a Pongal 2026 release, the film faced delays reportedly linked to censor concerns and the Tamil Nadu Assembly election period. Now, following Vijay's swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, interest in the project has intensified once again.