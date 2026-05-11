Telecoming Strengthens Its Presence In Africa With The Launch Of DCB Software South Africa

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, May 11, 2026/APO Group/ --

Telecoming ( ), a global technology company specialising in the monetisation of digital services, announces the launch of DCB Software South Africa ( ), its new local subsidiary. The move reinforces the company's growth strategy in Africa, one of the most promising markets in the mobile economy.

The new entity will be led by Javier de Corral, who will lead business development, establish partnerships with telecom operators and build a local team based in Johannesburg.

The South African launch builds on Telecoming's existing footprint in the continent, where it already operates through its Algerian subsidiary, DCB Software Dzayer, further strengthening its regional position.

DCB Software South Africa will operate as a local hub focused on AI-driven digital services, supported by a team entirely based in the country. Its scope includes the development of digital products, mobile and web services, as well as solutions in digital entertainment and marketplaces, all built on scalable, multi-device platforms designed to ensure a seamless user experience.

The subsidiary combines in-depth knowledge of the South African and Sub-Saharan markets with direct access to telecom operators, digital platforms and local payment solutions. It will deploy multiple monetisation models, including Direct Carrier Billing (DCB), to optimise conversion rates and overall performance.

“The launch of DCB Software South Africa marks a key milestone in our global expansion strategy”, said Cyrille Thivat, CEO of Telecoming.“We are very excited about the opportunities in South Africa and committed to investing in its digital future. With Javier de Corral at the helm, we are confident that this new subsidiary will not only drive our local growth but also contribute to the broader digital and AI ecosystem.”

Telecoming develops technology designed to enhance user acquisition, streamline payment processes and improve the performance of digital services. Its platforms integrate monetisation, advertising and user experience, leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver secure, scalable and efficient solutions.

This expansion reinforces Telecoming's commitment to delivering innovative digital and AI services and strengthens its position as a key player in the African market. With this launch, the company takes another step in its international expansion, enhancing its ability to support the development of Africa's digital ecosystem through advanced technology, local expertise and strategic partnerships.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Telecoming.

Press contact:

Bárbara González

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About Telecoming:

Telecoming is an international company specialising in the development and distribution of mobile digital experiences. Since 2008, the company has developed technologies for the monetisation of digital services in collaboration with telecom operators, operating in multiple countries across three continents. Telecoming is an expert in the design, development and monetisation of digital services that connect brands and users through personalised and highly effective experiences. From sports and music to news and entertainment, it creates solutions that shape users' everyday digital experiences, transforming the way they interact with their digital world. All of this is driven by a strong focus on artificial intelligence to enhance the relevance and personalisation of each experience. A leader in the mobile economy since its inception, Telecoming has been recognised by the London Stock Exchange as one of Europe's most inspiring companies. It is also ranked among the fastest-growing companies in Europe according to the Inc. 5,000 ranking by Morningstar. For more information: