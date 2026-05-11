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French Woman Tests Positive for Andes Hantavirus
(MENAFN) A French national who traveled aboard the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius has tested positive for the Andes hantavirus following her return to France, French Health Minister Stephanie Rist confirmed Monday.
The woman was part of a group of five French citizens evacuated from the vessel and flown back to France on Sunday. She began exhibiting symptoms mid-flight during the repatriation journey.
Her condition deteriorated significantly overnight, prompting authorities to transfer her to a specialized infectious disease facility for immediate medical care, Rist said.
The Health Minister further disclosed that 22 individuals identified as close contacts of confirmed hantavirus cases have been located within France and placed under mandatory isolation as a precautionary measure.
The woman was part of a group of five French citizens evacuated from the vessel and flown back to France on Sunday. She began exhibiting symptoms mid-flight during the repatriation journey.
Her condition deteriorated significantly overnight, prompting authorities to transfer her to a specialized infectious disease facility for immediate medical care, Rist said.
The Health Minister further disclosed that 22 individuals identified as close contacts of confirmed hantavirus cases have been located within France and placed under mandatory isolation as a precautionary measure.
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