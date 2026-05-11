Danske Bank A/S, Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Notification no. 33/2026
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further details, please find the attached template for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Contact: Stefan Kailay Wind, Nordic Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachment
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Appendix - Carsten Egeriis - 2026 05 11
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