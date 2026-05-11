Wisdomtree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Programme For The Issuance Of Collateralised ETP Securities
|Class
| Existing ISIN
(Last Trading Date of Existing ISIN:
8 May 2026)
| New ISIN
(First Trading Date of New ISIN: 11 May 2026)
|Ratio (in words)
|Ratio (in numbers)
|WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00B7XD2195
|XS3306516876
|Ten
|10
|WisdomTree FTSE MIB Banks
|IE00BYMB4Q22
|XS3306519201
|Fifty
|50
|WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00B7SD4R47
|XS3306518658
|Twenty-five
|25
|WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00B878KX55
|XS3306518492
|Twenty
|20
|WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00B88D2999
|XS3306519896
|Twenty
|20
Trading in the split securities began at the open of trading today, 11 May 2026, on European stock exchanges. Please note that there could be delays in your broker, custodian or intermediary reflecting the Split in their books and records. Please discuss this with them if you have any concerns.
The Split has been implemented pursuant to an amendment to the Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of the Affected Securities made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer dated 7 May 2026.
Further information
This announcement contains information only and does not require any action to be taken.
For further information, please refer to the Splits FAQ and the Initial Announcement on our website at or contact ... or contact your broker, custodian or other intermediary.
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