WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Split of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes: WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged (New ISIN: XS3306516876) WisdomTree FTSE MIB Banks (New ISIN: XS3306519201)

WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Leveraged (New ISIN: XS3306518658) WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Leveraged (New ISIN: XS3306518492) WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Leveraged (New ISIN: XS3306519896)

(the “Affected Securities”)

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 22 April 2026 for the programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities.

Further to the announcement made by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the“ Issuer”) on 23 April 2026 (the“ Initial Announcement”) relating to its determination to effect a split (the“ Split”) of the Affected Securities, the Issuer hereby further confirms that the Split has now taken place.

The Split applied to all registered holders of the Affected Securities on the relevant Register after the close of business on Friday 8 May 2026. As notified to holders, the Split resulted in a change of ISINs for the Affected Securities. Monday 11 May 2026 is the first trading day of the Affected Securities using the new ISIN on European exchanges (set out in the below table).

The applicable ratio outlined in the below table was applied to the relevant class of Affected Securities: