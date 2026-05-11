Chinese AI Inspection Firm Opens Silicon Valley HQ As US Manufacturing Reshores

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinnar Automatic Intelligence Inc., a Chinese industrial AI company that specializes in machine-vision quality inspection, has opened its U.S. headquarters in Silicon Valley as American manufacturers ramp up automated production at home.

The company, founded by Yinghua“Terry” Qin, reports more than $42 million in annual revenue and counts more than 200 Tier-1 manufacturers as customers, including CATL, LG Electronics, Samsung and BOE, along with a leading global consumer-electronics brand and a leading global electric-vehicle manufacturer.

In July 2025, Dinnar signed a production-equipment supply framework agreement with the EV manufacturer covering plants in Austin, Texas; Fremont, California; and Palo Alto, California. The next day, the consumer-electronics customer placed a $2.02 million purchase order with the company.

Qin, 45, has spent 15 years in industrial AI machine vision. He is the sole listed inventor on a Microsoft-assigned U.S. patent (US20240346256A1) in retrieval-augmented generation, a technique used in modern AI models. His 2021 paper at the Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, or CVPR, has been cited more than 270 times, and his team finished second worldwide in the CVPR VISION'23 industrial defect detection competition.

Joyce Farrell, executive director of the Stanford Center for Image Systems Engineering, called Qin“one of the most impactful applied researchers and entrepreneurs at the frontier of industrial AI vision today.”

Yu Cheng, a visiting professor at Rice University who advises Dinnar, wrote in a recommendation letter that Qin is“effectively irreplaceable in the U.S. labor market.”

“Our AI inspection systems help American factories stay competitive and reduce defects,” Qin said.

The company said it plans to expand its U.S. workforce between 2026 and 2028, including a research and development center in Silicon Valley and field-service teams near customer plants in the Midwest.

CONTACT: Dinnar Automatic Intelligence Inc Terry Qin 6692692690... 97E Brokaw Rd Suit380 San Jose California 95112