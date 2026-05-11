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Young Author Rajveer Dhar Celebrates Success Of His Debut Sports Fiction Novel 'Dreamcatchers'
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dreamcatchers, a sports fiction novel about friendship, teamwork, and big dreams, is now published. Written by 11-year-old author Rajveer Dhar, the book celebrates the spirit of sportsmanship and shows how believing in yourself and working together can turn dreams into reality.
Since its release, the book has recorded over 150 copies in sales, reflecting early reader interest in the story. It has also been listed as a“Hot New Release” and has achieved "Bestseller" status in select categories, including Parenting Boys, Soccer, and Teen Sports/Soccer Fiction.
Treat for Soccer Lovers
Dreamcatchers revolves around the story of four friends from different backgrounds who come together at a local soccer tryout. Their love for soccer brings them closer to forming a close-knit team. They all share one common dream – to bring the World Cup to the USA. However, the journey ahead of them is anything but simple. It's a rollercoaster ride full of challenges, hurdles, and emotional trials.
While they train tirelessly to help the United States Men's National Team compete in the 2026 World Cup, their friendship is tested by the winds of change.
Will they be able to preserve their bond? Will they be able to achieve their dreams?
The novel especially connects with soccer lovers, as it reflects the everyday struggles, discipline, and teamwork that shape young athletes.
Dreamcatchers, though the story of four friends, inspires readers not to be discouraged by failures but to keep striving to turn losses into wins. The novel motivates readers to believe in themselves and never stop chasing their dreams.
The book has also received over 30 five-star reviews globally, indicating a positive response from early readers.
About the Author:
Rajveer wrote this book as an 11-year-old 5th grader, a journey that took him almost 8 months to complete. He is currently a sixth-grade middle school student at Seattle, WA, who loves to write and aspires to become a pilot. Rajveer, who writes under his pen name RV, is the first published author in his family.
Rajveer's debut novel stems from his love for soccer and a desire to share inspirational stories. He also loves reading, playing music, and exploring the wonders of technology. Rajveer is not only academically gifted but also holds a 1st Dan black belt in Taekwondo, is certified in piano from Trinity College of Music, and plays goalkeeper for his local soccer club.
Through Dreamcatchers, Rajveer hopes to inspire readers to persevere in their pursuit of dreams and never underestimate the power of strong friendships. In the years to come, Rajveer plans to bring more such stories to life while exploring different genres.
Support From Teachers
Rajveer received immense support from his teachers at Tambark Creek Elementary School, who not only encouraged him but also guided him to complete his novel. The project also received recognition within the local Everett school district, where his achievement as a young published author has been acknowledged. The author is particularly grateful to his fifth-grade teacher, Ms. Vargas, who proved to be a guiding light throughout the writing process.
Mr. Josie Costa, who is one of the teachers at Tambark Creek Elementary and a published author himself, also complimented the young writer's work. He shared,“RV writes from his heart - It is a proud moment to see him complete this book after working so hard and become the first published author in his family.”
Message from the Author:
“Writing Dreamcatchers taught me patience, teamwork, and that dreams are worth chasing. It took me almost 8 months to finish my novel. What started as a school project soon became my own dream to be the first published author in my family. I spent days writing and writing, hit writers' blocks, had to do a whole lot of research on soccer all through this time – all when most of my other friends were enjoying the summer break, I decided to work hard and pursue my dream. I hope the readers love the book and the characters, and I wish all of us to be able to successfully achieve our dreams”
Dreamcatchers is now available for purchase, inviting young readers and families to enjoy a story that celebrates friendship, effort, and the courage to dream big. Dreamcatchers is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and over 40 global distribution platforms, inviting young readers and families to enjoy a story that celebrates friendship, effort, and the courage to dream big
Following its release, the author participated in a book signing event at his elementary school book fair, where several young readers engaged with the story. In an extremely proud moment. Dreamcatchers also proudly featured in 2 book stores – Third Place Books in Bothell and Barnes & Noble in Bellevue.
Since its release, the book has recorded over 150 copies in sales, reflecting early reader interest in the story. It has also been listed as a“Hot New Release” and has achieved "Bestseller" status in select categories, including Parenting Boys, Soccer, and Teen Sports/Soccer Fiction.
Treat for Soccer Lovers
Dreamcatchers revolves around the story of four friends from different backgrounds who come together at a local soccer tryout. Their love for soccer brings them closer to forming a close-knit team. They all share one common dream – to bring the World Cup to the USA. However, the journey ahead of them is anything but simple. It's a rollercoaster ride full of challenges, hurdles, and emotional trials.
While they train tirelessly to help the United States Men's National Team compete in the 2026 World Cup, their friendship is tested by the winds of change.
Will they be able to preserve their bond? Will they be able to achieve their dreams?
The novel especially connects with soccer lovers, as it reflects the everyday struggles, discipline, and teamwork that shape young athletes.
Dreamcatchers, though the story of four friends, inspires readers not to be discouraged by failures but to keep striving to turn losses into wins. The novel motivates readers to believe in themselves and never stop chasing their dreams.
The book has also received over 30 five-star reviews globally, indicating a positive response from early readers.
About the Author:
Rajveer wrote this book as an 11-year-old 5th grader, a journey that took him almost 8 months to complete. He is currently a sixth-grade middle school student at Seattle, WA, who loves to write and aspires to become a pilot. Rajveer, who writes under his pen name RV, is the first published author in his family.
Rajveer's debut novel stems from his love for soccer and a desire to share inspirational stories. He also loves reading, playing music, and exploring the wonders of technology. Rajveer is not only academically gifted but also holds a 1st Dan black belt in Taekwondo, is certified in piano from Trinity College of Music, and plays goalkeeper for his local soccer club.
Through Dreamcatchers, Rajveer hopes to inspire readers to persevere in their pursuit of dreams and never underestimate the power of strong friendships. In the years to come, Rajveer plans to bring more such stories to life while exploring different genres.
Support From Teachers
Rajveer received immense support from his teachers at Tambark Creek Elementary School, who not only encouraged him but also guided him to complete his novel. The project also received recognition within the local Everett school district, where his achievement as a young published author has been acknowledged. The author is particularly grateful to his fifth-grade teacher, Ms. Vargas, who proved to be a guiding light throughout the writing process.
Mr. Josie Costa, who is one of the teachers at Tambark Creek Elementary and a published author himself, also complimented the young writer's work. He shared,“RV writes from his heart - It is a proud moment to see him complete this book after working so hard and become the first published author in his family.”
Message from the Author:
“Writing Dreamcatchers taught me patience, teamwork, and that dreams are worth chasing. It took me almost 8 months to finish my novel. What started as a school project soon became my own dream to be the first published author in my family. I spent days writing and writing, hit writers' blocks, had to do a whole lot of research on soccer all through this time – all when most of my other friends were enjoying the summer break, I decided to work hard and pursue my dream. I hope the readers love the book and the characters, and I wish all of us to be able to successfully achieve our dreams”
Dreamcatchers is now available for purchase, inviting young readers and families to enjoy a story that celebrates friendship, effort, and the courage to dream big. Dreamcatchers is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and over 40 global distribution platforms, inviting young readers and families to enjoy a story that celebrates friendship, effort, and the courage to dream big
Following its release, the author participated in a book signing event at his elementary school book fair, where several young readers engaged with the story. In an extremely proud moment. Dreamcatchers also proudly featured in 2 book stores – Third Place Books in Bothell and Barnes & Noble in Bellevue.
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